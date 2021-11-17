"New England Patriots, where is that ?" - Tom Brady reveals that he had no clue about Patriots when being drafted

Tom Brady's new documentary, Man in the Arena, chronicles his ten Super Bowl appearances. Similar to The Last Dance, a documentary released last year that chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest to win a sixth championship, Man in the Arena will also chronicle personal stories from Tom Brady himself.

The series aired its opening episode last night on ESPNPlus. In the opening episode, Brady reflected on being drafted out of the University of Michigan and how he was initially unsure of where New England was even located.

Tom Brady reveals not knowing where New England was

During an excerpt from Man in the Arena, Brady spoke at length about his uncertainty over where he would be drafted in the 2000 NFL Draft. He mentioned that he would constantly check mock drafts in an attempt to get a better idea of what team may be most likely to select him.

Of course, the New England Patriots would go on to draft Brady in the sixth round with the 199th overall selection.

Brady then made an omission about what was said once it was revealed he would be a member of the New England Patriots.

"Sitting downstairs in my living room with my parents and everyone was excited. And I remember my dad opening a bottle of champagne, not even realizing where New England was," Brady said. "I mean, I was like: 'New England Patriots, I don't even know ... where is that?'"

Brady, perhaps, had a question that many may have had about New England before they became an NFL dynasty under Bill Belichick. Before the Patriots' first Super Bowl win in 2001 over the then-St. Louis Rams, many fans may not have had a reason to know where New England was geographically located.

Their claim to fame prior to that time may have been making Super Bowl XX in 1985 in a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, who had one of the best, if not the best, defenses of all-time.

Tom Brady's documentary is certain to reveal hidden treasures

Man in the Arena is certain to provide insights into the mind of one of the greatest sports figures of all-time. We all know the stories from the tabloids and headlines, but this documentary is sure to provide opinions and thoughts from Tom Brady about things that fans have no idea about.

The documentary is certain to be a hit with fans and media pundits alike. For Brady, things have come full circle as teams now prepare to defeat him.

