Tom Brady flaunted his competitive side during his time in the NFL. However, it appears that the legendary quarterback was ruthless with every sport that he played.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once shared details of the time on a golf trip when he thought Brady would almost pass away. He said:

"When we played golf at Pebble Beach two years ago, on the sixth hole, it's a big cliff. He (Brady) is literally standing out there on the ledge, trying to hit the ball. The caddie is holding him so he won't like tumble 300 feet to his death into the Pacific Ocean."

Belichick added:

"It's a golf ball. But I think that's kind of the competitiveness of Tom. I'm sure there's a picture of it. I'm thinking to myself, 'What the hell are you doing?'"

Brady later admitted that he too pushed things a bit too far and allowed his competitive nature to get the better of him. Fortunately, the quarterback escaped unscathed.

Tom Brady played for 20 seasons under Belichick until 2020, helping the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles. Despite rumors of the pair having a rift, Brady and Belichick were the pillars of New England's dynasty during that phase.

Tom Brady's NFL stats and honors

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL. He spent two decades with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady ended his career as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649) in the regular season. The quarterback also holds the record for the most pass attempts (12,050) and passes completed (7,753).

Interestingly, the player also has seven Super Bowl wins, the most by any player in NFL history. He leads the list for Pro Bowl honors, having received 15 accolades in his career. He also has a record five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Brady officially called it quits with football on February 1, 2023, when he posted an emotional message on social media.

