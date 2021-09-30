Tom Brady and Robert Kraft planned to replace Bill Belichick as Patriots HC in 2017 - Report

The New England Patriots had a rough 2017 fraught with internal friction. Between Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Jimmy Garoppolo, it seemed that there was a new rumor every day.

Today's release of the tell-all book titled "It's Better to be Feared" via Yahoo Sports shed light on a potential alternate plan in which Belichick was to be replaced.

It's no secret that Brady and Kraft were largely united in pressuring head coach and general manager Belichick to keep Brady until the tires fell off. However, Brady and Kraft had thought about taking it one step further to replace the Hall of Fame head coach with Bill O'Brien.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft's scheme to replace Bill Belichick

O'Brien was a disciple of Belichick who, at the time, was with the Houston Texans. Brady thought O'Brien would be more open to keeping him around and thought he would essentially give him the respect he deserves, according to Sam Wickersham, the author of the book.

According to the book, O'Brien even went as far as trying to be fired so he could be hired in New England. His moves, however, instead create a further rise to power. O'Brien ultimately received more control in Houston and the replacement plan never took place.

Of course, ultimately, O'Brien was fired from the organization after trading away DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and losing various stars over the final year of his tenure. In the end, Brady was the one to leave the organization. Belichick remains in power.

Since leaving, Brady has won a Super Bowl in his only full season away from the team. Brady is currently 2-1 after three weeks in 2021 and is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, Belichick is 1-2 after rookie Mac Jones threw three interceptions in the loss to the New Orleans Saints.

