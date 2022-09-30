Tom Brady or Russell Wilson: Who is the better fantasy pick?

Who is the best fantasy pick between Tom Brady and Russell Wilson for Week 4? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to bounce back from their latest defeat as they play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Whereas, the Denver Broncos will aim to extend their winning streak as they look forward to facing the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Let's take a glance at the overall statistics of both quarterbacks to further make a decision.

Tom Brady vs Russell Wilson: Key Stats this season

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady looks in satisfactory shape in the first three games of the 2022-23 NFL season. He has amassed 673 passing yards and three touchdowns so far. The Buccaneers began their campaign with a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with Brady recording 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The second game brought another victory for Brady's side (20-10) against the New Orleans Saints, where he covered 190 passing yards. Yet, the veteran could not aid his team for a third consecutive win as they lost to the Green Bay Packers 12-14. The 45-year-old, however, registered a clinical performance covering 271 yards and one touchdown.

In the meantime, Russell Wilson had a rough start with the Broncos as they lost to the Seattle Seahawks by a close margin (16-17). Individually though, the 33-year-old QB had an okay season. He covered 340 passing yards along with one touchdown. Since their first game, Wilson's side have won in two successive fixtures. First, they beat the Houston Texans by 16-9. The QB managed to cover 219 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the entire game.

Russell had his lowest performance in their most recent clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Albeit a 11-10 victory, the new signing only put up 184 passing yards.

How did Tom Brady and Russell Wilson perform last season?

Without a doubt, Brady had a more successful rate of picking fantasy points than Wilson for the 2021-22 season. The Buccaneers QB tallied 374.74 points in 17 games and had an average of 22 points per game.

Russell managed to gain 242.82 fantasy points across 14 matches for his former side, the Seattle Seahawks. The right-handed QB averaged 17.3 fantasy points per game during the last campaign.

Tom Brady vs Russell Wilson: Who should you pick for Week 4?

Certainly, choosing between both quarterbacks can be a tricky puzzle at the moment. Brady has 34.52 fantasy points so far in three games and Wilson is competing with 37.92 points.

Although Tom Brady looks unstoppable considering his fantasy score from last season, we would recommend picking the latter for Week 4. Russell Wilson has been better in real life this NFL season and is likely to continue displaying it further. Moreover, he has averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game this campaign.

