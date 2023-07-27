Tom Brady's $5,100,000,000 NFL dream facing crash-and-burn fate: Report

Tom Brady's wish to become a part-time owner in the NFL might be hanging in hopes. The league has approved a recent rule prohibiting non-family employees to acquire equity in the franchises, as their own values skyrocket year after year.

With the new rule, Brady wouldn't be able to have equity in the Raiders while also working for the team. He has been touted as a possible partner to earn a small share of the team, but the franchise would love to have the greatest player of all time as an employee as well.

According to reports, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave a passionate discourse against the rule, stating that he wanted to employ the former quarterback while selling him equity in the team. The deal could be off now, setting the transaction back - and we know that Davis is one of the league's least richest owners.

Could Tom Brady play for the Raiders as a minority owner?

In an hypotetical world where he decides to un-retire again and return to the league, he wouldn't be able to own a small stake in Las Vegas while also being employed by them - and it does include working in different areas, such as being a coach or part of the front-office.

The league highlighted issues such as an employee leaving under bad terms or confidentiality, while also pointing out that an employee who owns equity leaving for another franchise would obviously be a major problem for all sides involved.

The problem with the rule is that it just doesn't make sense at all. Why should other owners be able to tell a specific owner how he should run his own team? It's his franchise and the decisions that matter are up to him solely. Yes, the NFL is a private league, but to each his own.

For now, it's unclear how will things go with Brady, the Raiders and Mark Davis - or even if the deal will go through at all. Those who dreamed of him as a quarterback in Las Vegas, even if it's just one season, won't be able to see it.