Tom Brady’s career earnings vs Kylian Mbappe’s $776,000,000 one-year offer from Al Hilal: Which superstar comes out on top?

Tom Brady spent 23 years in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowl titles. The quarterback is widely regarded as the greatest signal called to play in the league.

Across 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady reportedly earned a whopping $525 million. It is also believed that around $333 million of that amount was from playing contracts and over $200 million came from his off-the-field activities.

As per Spotrac, Brady made $67,480,705 in base salary, $176,168,500 in signing bonuses and $6,840,259 in incentives during his career in the big league. The signal-caller reportedly earned a total of $235,166,804 playing 20 seasons with the Patriots and $97,795,588 during his three-year stint with the Buccaneers.

However, Brady's entire career earnings in the NFL are still dwarfed in comparison to Kylian Mbappe's mammoth $776,000,000 one-year offer from Saudi Arabian Football Club Al Hilal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Kylian Mbappé €700m salary at Al-Hilal for 1 season:



€58.33m a month



€13.3m a week



€1.9m a day



€79,900 an hour



€1,332 a minute



€22 per second Kylian Mbappé €700m salary at Al-Hilal for 1 season:€58.33m a month€13.3m a week€1.9m a day€79,900 an hour€1,332 a minute€22 per second pic.twitter.com/V6zpYJFWuO

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. But it remains to be seen whether Mbappe will join the Saudi Pro League.

Recent reports claim that the 24-year-old football megastar might look to continue playing in Europe's elite leagues for the next few years.

Tom Brady's NFL stats and career honors

Former NFL QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, before signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, he helped the franchise to the Super Bowl title, beating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Brady ended his iconic career as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649) in the regular season. The legendary signal-caller also holds the record for the most pass attempts (12,050) and passes completed (7,753).

He has seven Super Bowl titles, more than any other player in the NFL.

Brady announced his official retirement from the league on February 1, 2023.

