Tom Brady’s ex-teammate gives verdict on 7x Super Bowl champ potentially suiting up for 2028 Olympic flag football

One of Tom Brady’s former teammates believes the 47-year-old could return to compete in what would be a historic first in a few years.
The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will introduce flag football for the first time, and Jason McCourty told the “Up and Adams” Show on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the former seven-time Super Bowl champion competing for the U.S.
“I could definitely, definitely see him doing that,” McCourty said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
McCourty believes his former New England Patriots teammate would add instant notoriety to the sport aiming to make a name for itself at the upcoming Olympics.
“Brady under center … that’d be awesome,” he said.
McCourty and Brady teamed up to capture the Super Bowl in the 2018 season with the Patriots, the last one to date for the organization.
Brady played one more year in Greater Boston before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, winning the Lombardi Trophy on that occasion.
An insider for the Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Brady was eager to come out of retirement:
“He wants a Gold medal. And what better way to remain the GOAT and return to the sport he loves by helping his country win gold.
“With the Olympics being in LA, he wouldn’t have to travel far. And it would culminate in one of the best birthdays ever.”
Brady initially retired from football after the 2021 season but changed his mind and played one more season in the NFL for the Buccaneers before retiring for good in 2023.
Flag football players welcome the challenge
Tom Brady is one of many big names linked to potentially playing flag football, including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.
One of the top American flag football players is welcoming the challenge of potential NFL players joining the sport.
The current U.S. starting quarterback in flag football, Darrell Doucette, told the Washington Post on Sunday:
“We’re definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out, and they’re better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country.”
Since retiring for the second time, Brady has worked as a Fox broadcaster and is in a 10-year deal with them on a contract worth a reported $375 million.
He’ll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2028, the same year as the Olympics.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.