How should the New York Jets approach their next season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm? According to Jason McCourty, who played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, the team should set their goal as the Super Bowl and nothing else.

McCourty, a commentator on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," used an interesting comparison to the aggressive move made by the Jets to get Rodgers: his baldness.

"You're talking about expectations," McCourty said. "I'm balding. I don't have hair. And I feel like you can set out for expectations of how to fix this issue. You can try to go an easy way and just get it toupee and stick it on the top of your head. You can go to the barber shop ... (for) a little spray and see if it's gonna sweat.

"Or you can go full out and have, like, a hair transplant to try to fix the issue, which you think is gonna last for a long time for the Jets. They looked at their season last year was like we have a quarterback issue. They could have went out and tried to sign Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. But they chose the hair transplant. They wanted to go all in and get the best of the best."

It's an interesting way to look at things. One can't deny that New York went bold in its quarterback search and risked it all to finally get a true answer to the position.

And according to McCourty, anything less than a parade should be met with disappointment for the Jets:

"With that comes high expectation. So, when you talk about is it fair, absolutely. The judge should have an expectation of a Super Bowl doing what Tom Brady does. That's the level of quarterback that Aaron Rodgers is.

"The expectation is, ‘My goodness. We're going to be a good football team this year. I may need to start requesting Super Bowl tickets for my family.’"

When will Rodgers start for the Jets for the first time?

On Monday, September 11, Aaron Rodgers will make his first start with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

The "Monday Night Football game" in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the green and white colors, but the game will have a ton of tributes due to the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

