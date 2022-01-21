3 most memorable Tom Brady moments from Super Bowl

Short of performing in the halftime show, Tom Brady has done everything there is to do in a Super Bowl. Further Super Sunday antics may be in store: Brady is in the midst of leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to consecutive championships, a quest that continues Sunday afternoon at 3pm, ET. against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoffs.

With 10 Super Bowl appearances to his name, Brady has had his share of championship moments. With yet another potentially on the way, SK looks back on his finest "Big Game" moments to date...

Brady's 3 finest Super Bowl sequences

-Super Bowl XXXVI: Flair for the Ram-atics

If one were to script the end of Brady's debut season as the New England Patriots' full-time quarterback, the major studios would likely reject it for lacking subtlety. The Patriots were on the cusp of blowing a two-possession lead, with the St. Louis Rams having tied the game. This set the stage for an epic game-winning drive at the Super Bowl,

John Madden, calling the game for Fox, expressed his belief during the broadcast that the Patriots should kneel out the final 90 seconds of the game and play for the first overtime in Super Bowl history. But reality proved to be more exciting than fiction when Brady capped off the Patriots' surprising Super Bowl run with a nine-play, 53-yard game-winning drive where each and every yard was earned.

Brady completed 5-of-7 passes, the biggest earner being a 23 yard strike to Troy Brown that put the Pats on the cusp of Adam Vinatieri's range. Another six-yard pass to Jermaine Wiggins sealed the deal, leading to a spike with seven seconds to go, which set up the kicker's memorable boot.

-Super Bowl XLIX: Deflaters Gonna Hate

The lasting image of the 49th Super Bowl is, of course, the contrasting sideline-based reactions of Brady and Richard Sherman at the end of the game. The former, of course, leaping in jubilation, the latter in stunned disbelief over the Seattle Seahawks' controversial decision at the end of the game.

The Seahawks were within rushing distance of a potential Marshawn Lynch game-winning score to seal the win, instead they opted to throw the ball, and the rest is history. But while Malcolm Butler's memorable takeaway rules the memory, it wouldn't have been possible without Brady's erasure of a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

The arguable greatest of all time, completed 13-of-15 passes in the final frame. Brady totaled 124 yards and two scores to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman respectively, all coming against the supposed "Legion of Boom" who went out with a whimper in their final Super Bowl showing together.

-Super Bowl LI: Working Overtime

Fifteen big games later, John Madden finally got his wish for an overtime Super Bowl, though it came under drastically different circumstances: the Patriots made their way back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to force an extra session through 25 unanswered points.

At first thought, the game's lasting image might have appeared to be a diving Brady's desperate attempt to bring down Robert Alford. This came as a direct result of Alford picking Brady, who then saw his interception be run back 82 yards for a touchdown, a score that became part of that cursed Atlanta scoreline of 3-28.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Instead, the quarterback created a new kind of picture, namely one that would resemble a chart. One that could take up two pages in the Super Bowl record books - including his game-winning drive (totaling 166 yards, the drive that leveled the game, started from New England's nine-yard line).

Brady set new game records for yards (466) and completions (43) and also set new career-best marks for career yardage, touchdown passes, and, of course, Super Bowl MVPs (four). His long list if achievements and accolades may only continue to grow pending further developments in the season's playoffs.

