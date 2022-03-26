"I'm sure he remembers" - Tom Brady's new teammate pokes fun at intercepting QB's last pass with Patriots 

Tom Brady's offseason has been filled with reunions. The three-time NFL MVP retired at the conclusion of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season only to return 41 days later.

Brady is now being reunited with former New England Patriots teammate Logan Ryan. The defensive back was recently signed by the Buccaneers after being released by the New York Giants.

During Tom Brady's last game as a member of the Patriots, he faced off against Logan Ryan when he was a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans. The last play of the quarterback's career as a member of the New England Patriots was an interception at the hands of Ryan.

The cornerback recently spoke about the game and how he knows that his former (and now new) teammate hasn't forgotten about the interception:

"He's got a good memory, so I'm sure he remembers," Ryan said during his introductory news conference with the Bucs. "I don't remind him ... we move on. But, I know he remembers that play. I think he does."

Logan Ryan intercepted Brady during that game (which was a 20-13 win for the Titans over the Patriots in the 2019 AFC Wild-Card playoffs) and returned it nine yards for a touchdown.

The game also turned out to be the last game for Ryan as a member of the Titans, as he signed with the New York Giants after the 2019 season.

Can Tom Brady get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the return of Brady, the Buccaneers are looking to return to the top of the NFC.

The team has made strides in that direction by making several transactions, starting with re-signing former Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million extension.

Godwin and Mike Evans are a formidable receiving duo that is difficult for opposing defenses to stop. The team also signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage to take over as the slot receiver to replace former receiver Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay re-signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal. Fournette had recently met with the New England Patriots, but decided to return for another run at the Super Bowl.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was also re-signed to a three-year, $45 million contract to solidify the secondary.

With the bulk of the team intact, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will get to work on adding number eight when the 2022 NFL season begins.

