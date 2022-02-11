Tom Brady's opinion about retirement from 2005 could lure him back for 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady established himself as an all-time great very early in his NFL career. He won three Super Bowls in four seasons with the New England Patriots, and we later found out he was just getting started.

An intriguing 2005 interview with Brady has resurfaced. In the 60 Minutes interview, he dealt with his new status in the NFL. One particular quote from that interview could shed light on his feelings about ending his retirement prematurely. Brady was asked what scares him, and he had this to say.

"The end of my playing career, big time. Because I guess I've done this for so long and I know what I feel like in an offseason, that I'm always trying to figure out ways to have a day that's filled with things I like to do.

He went on to say that, while playing football is hard, he has something to look forward to for seven months out of the year. In addition, he wondered what it would be like to not have thousands of people screaming his name when it was all over.

And when I'm playing football during those seven months out of the year, it's easier to get up and come in here and, not that it's easy to work, not that it's easy to show up every day and do the job, but you're focused, you got a goal you got something you're trying to accomplish, and when that's done, you don't have 80,000 people screaming your name. What's it going to be?

He also discussed the phenomenon that astronauts experience after visiting space and feeling like there is nothing that can measure up to that experience. He believed that retirement from football might be like that for him.

I've heard a lot about astronauts who go to the moon and come back and are so depressed because there's nothing they can do in their life that ever can fulfill them the way that that does."

The quarterback said this nearly two decades ago. Now, he has reached that point of retirement where he must step away from the field and figure out what he must do next in life. Given how he felt in 2005, that feeling may have stuck with him all these years.

Tom Brady's former teammate weighs in

Julian Edelman became an NFL legend in his own right while playing alongside Brady in New England. He recently conducted an interview and shared his thoughts on whether he thinks Brady could make a return.

"I don't know how he's gonna feel in six months. When you know he's sitting there, and the first offseason when you retire, it's different. You know, you have a routine, you have a body clock you got. You're so used to, you know, I did it for 12. He did it for 22. So, like, it's gonna have to, you know, it'll hit him in some form or another, but I don't you know, it wouldn't surprise me if he came back."

Edelman came right out and said it would not surprise him if his former quarterback made an NFL return. These rumors are not going to go away anytime soon if others surrounding the quarterback keep having this same thought. They know his competitive nature, and the 2005 interview may have been foreshadowing a potential return before anyone knows it.

