Tom Brady’s plan to acquire stake in $6,200,000,000 worth Las Vegas Raiders halted by owner Mark Davis’ dodgy offer: Report

Tom Brady's bid to acquire a minority stake at the Las Vegas Raiders is currently stalled due to several issues raised by the NFL with the former quarterback's bid, with the most notable being a discount price offered to Brady by the Raiders owner Mark Davis, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The same report states that there's interest around the league to allow Davis to sell a small portion of the franchise to Brady, but the deal isn't going to get ratified by the league at the current price and, barring a last-minute change, the NFL is not going to allow the sale.

At this point, it's unclear if Tom Brady and Mark Davis will enter new discussions to address the problems raised by the league before making the sale official. But NFL owners are not expected to approve the sale at this price - it's not clear how much Brady is offering for the small portion.

What are the other ownerships and investments made by Tom Brady?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in a number of investments in recent years to keep his money afloat.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. The amount of money he received was part of a discussion between the legal team of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, who's now under arrest.

A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members while they try to earn promotion to the Premier League, England's top football league.

The small stakes he acquired at the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces were a huge topic of discussion as well, since Tom Brady never played for the Raiders. With the approval now unclear, there's no information about whether the sale of a portion of the Las Vegas Aces is also stalled.