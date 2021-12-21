NFL fans CALL OUT Tom Brady for poor sportsmanship after Buccaneers' embarrassing defeat to Saints

Tom Brady had arguably one of the worst performances of his NFL career on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers quarterback had no answer to the Saints' stoic defensive unit as Brady was shut out for only the third time in his entire career.

Brady turned the ball over twice against the Saints, including one interception and one fumble. The Saints defense hasn't been kind to the Buccaneers quarterback, winning all four regular-season games against arguably the greatest NFL player of all time.

Tom Brady's poor sportsmanship has irked NFL fans

The Saints played the game as if they had figured out all the moves to stop Brady, leaving the quarterback visibly frustrated on the field. He completed only 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss on Sunday. He also threw an interception in the fourth quarter to Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Cameron Jordan forces the fumble from Tom Brady and the #Saints get the ball back 🔥 Cameron Jordan forces the fumble from Tom Brady and the #Saints get the ball back 🔥 https://t.co/fcHtLkdPrk

Just moments after the interception, Brady appeared to have a go at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the absence of head coach Sean Payton, who missed the division game after testing positive for COVID-19. The Buccaneers quarterback was also seen yelling at referees for calls that he apparently thought were missed.

Brady's angry video has since gone viral on social media, where NFL fans believe the quarterback said: "Go f**k yourself" to Allen.

Brady was asked about the incident during his post-game press conference. He quickly dismissed the claims and said:

“Ah nothing, just football. They’re pretty good, they have a really good defense – really good scheme, they are tough to go against. They are well-coached, have a lot of great players – a lot of veteran players that have played together for a long time. They did a great job.”

Classic Brady. NFL fans were quick to call out the Buccaneers star's moment of rage. Here's how some of them reacted to Brady's misery:

Tom Brady did what?

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.

IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson https://t.co/1RuWsIWehR

Did you see a 'Karen' joke coming?

The complicated 'taunting' rule enters the argument.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball the difference between taunting & not taunting is Tom Brady the difference between taunting & not taunting is Tom Brady https://t.co/IXgJvbIUS9

The NFL star even threw the team-issued tablet in anger after the interception.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Gonna go out on a limb and say that tablet is broken. Tom Brady not happy tonight. Gonna go out on a limb and say that tablet is broken. Tom Brady not happy tonight. https://t.co/lJyXWjuBWY

Brady was last shut out all the way back in Week 14 of the 2006 NFL season 15 years ago. The Miami Dolphins successfully shut down the New England Patriots, led by Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. With less than 50 percent pass completion for fewer than 100 passing yards, the then 29-year-old had no answer whatsoever for the Dolphins defense.

The Buccaneers (9-3) travel to Carolina for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar