What is Tom Brady's record against the Carolina Panthers? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will face the Carolina Panthers in their final game of the 2021 regular season. The 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller has faced the Panthers eight times in his 22-year NFL career.

He has faced them five times with a 2-3 record while with the New England Patriots. In those games, Brady has six touchdowns to five interceptions and 1,263 passing yards.

The most passing yards against the Panthers in a regular-season game under center for New England were in Week Four of the 2017 season.

He went 32 of 45 for 307 passing yards and two touchdown passes in a 33-30 loss to Carolina. He was sacked three times in that game and had a 104.6 quarterback rating.

As a Patriot, he most notably defeated Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII by a score of 32-29, going 32 of 48 for 354 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion went to Tampa Bay in 2020, and has encountered the Panthers three times for a 3-0 record.

The three-time All-Pro quarterback also has five touchdowns and one interception with 790 passing yards and a quarterback rating of 99.9 in those games.

Brady's best game when it came to passing yards against the Panthers was back in Week 10 of the 2020 season. The three-time NFL MVP went 28 of 39 for 341 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He had a quarterback rating of 124 as the Buccaneers won the game by a score of 46-23.

Of the eight times Brady has faced Carolina, three of those games have been at home with a record of 2-1. Both of those wins have come while with Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady against the NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback TB12

Despite playing for the Buccaneers since 2020, Brady has the fifth-most wins all-time versus the NFC South with 19.

He has the sixth-most touchdown passes versus the division with 55, is fourth in passing yards with 7,786 and passing completions with 667.

The 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year has the most passing yards per game, with 288.4 in 27 games versus the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay quarterback will be looking for his fourth straight win against Carolina and his 20th win versus the NFC South in Week 18.

