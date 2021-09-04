Wide receiver David Patten tragically passed away Thursday at the age of 47. The cause of death is currently unknown. Patten played in the NFL from 1997 until 2008. But Patten is best known for his time spent with the New England Patriots from 2001 through 2004.

Quarterback Tom Brady was entering his second season in 2001. That same year, Patten signed as an unrestricted free agent. Brady sat on the bench his rookie season, but took over for Drew Bledsoe and won his first Super Bowl in 2001.

What many people don't remember, however, is Brady's first postseason touchdown was a throw to Patten. Without Patten, Brady and the Patriots may not have been victorious in 2001 and Brady's legacy would look different.

Tom Brady's story is incomplete without David Patten

David Patten was the only player to score an offensive touchdown in the two most important games of the 2001 playoffs. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game, Brady got hurt. Luckily for them, Drew Bledsoe was the best backup quarterback in the NFL.

Bledsoe had time in the pocket and threw to Patten in the right corner of the endzone. David Patten beat two defenders on the play and had to leap high in the air to catch Bledsoe's pass. The final score of the game was 24-17, and Drew Patten was responsible for giving Brady the chance to heal and play in the Super Bowl.

At the time, the St. Louis Rams had the third-best passing yard defense. In Super Bowl 36, they held Brady to just 145 passing yards on 27 passing attempts. Patten was respected, but Troy Brown was the Patriots' top target that season.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

David Patten made an almost identical catch in the Super Bowl. This time, it was Brady who threw the touchdown. Brady's first postseason touchdown came with 30 seconds left in the first half. The ball was thrown back shoulder and Patton had to turn around to catch it. Patton had to jump high in the air to catch it, just like he did with Bledsoe's touchdown.

That would be the only Patriots touchdown offensively in that Super Bowl. Another part of Patten's legacy was how well he played in the "Tuck Rule game". Before they faced the Steelers and Rams, they played the Oakland Raiders in 4 inches of snow and 20 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.

David Patten caught eight catches for 107 yards that night. Overall, he had 13 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns that postseason. 2001 proved to be one of his best statistical seasons in the regular season as well. He produced a stat line of 749 yards and four touchdowns.

Drew Patten won three Super Bowls with the Patriots

David Patten was with the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 as well. He won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady as his quarterback. 2004 proved to be a stronger year than 2001 in the regular season. Patten had 800 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

David Patten wasn't the best receiver the Patriots dynasty had. But he was the clutchiest. Brady's legacy would look different if it weren't for Patten. Instead of chasing his eighth Super Bowl ring in 2021, he'd be chasing after his seventh. Ultimately, his legacy would be incomplete without the late David Patten.

