Tom Brady's top-10 passing yard contributors

Tom Brady is entering his 22nd year in the NFL in 2021. The majority of his career was spent with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowls. Brady has thrown for 79,204 passing yards in his 22-year career in the NFL with both New England and Tampa Bay.

Of the many team-mates Brady has had, ten offensive players have contributed the most to Tom Brady's passing yard success. Let's take a look at the ten offensive players that have the most receiving yards with Tom Brady at quarterback.

Tom Brady's top-10 offensive players with the most receiving yards

Tom Brady has played with some great pass catchers throughout his 22-year career with both the Patriots and Buccaneers. One thing that remains true about the future Hall of Famer is that he spreads the ball out.

Brady will utilize all his weapons on offense before throwing the football away. The chart below shows the top 10 players that have contributed to Tom Brady's passing yards throughout his career.

Since turning 37, Tom Brady has 4 Super Bowl wins. That’s more than 26 franchises have in their entire history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UatpjKoJFj — GOAT (@7RingsTommy) April 15, 2021

Tom Brady's passing stats by receiver

It comes as no surprise that his top contributor is his close friend Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski has accounted for 8,384 of the 79,204 passing yards that Tom Brady has in his career. While defensive coordinators planned for the Patriots, Brady and Gronkowski were the top two names on their list.

Since Julian Edelman announced his retirement last week, NFL fans have been debating whether he is better than former Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker. If you look at the chart above, it shows that Welker squeaks past Edelman in receiving yards by 373 yards.

Even though Welker won the receiving yard debate, Edelman won three Super Bowls with the Patriots whereas Welker lost two Super Bowls.

Tom Brady has also gotten help from Deon Branch, Troy Brown, Randy Moss, and Kevin Faulk to name a few. Brady has a list of 132 players that have caught passes thrown by him throughout his career. A look at some of the names on his list proves that Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time.

Brady hasn't had a single Hall of Fame wide receiver, running back, or tight end that has contributed to his passing yard stats. It took 21-years for Tom Brady to have an elite group of wide receivers. What he has done throughout his career may never be duplicated and it's something special.