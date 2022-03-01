Tom Brady and Sean Payton teaming up at Miami would've changed the landscape of the NFL forever

Tom Brady and Sean Payton opted to retire this offseason, and both were immediately met with rumors of a potential return. That is just the way it goes when a great leaves the game.

Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and made it clear he that he was stepping away for the 2022 season and possibly the foreseeable future. Brady, meanwhile, left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has since entertained the idea of maybe, one day, returning.

Despite both men currently being retired, a rumor dropped this week that has created quite the amazing hypothetical within NFL circles. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the duo almost teamed up in Miami.

Well, the exact rumor, according to Florio, is that the Dolphins had this plan in mind. Unfortunately for them, the Brian Flores lawsuit ended the plan before it could gain traction.

But just knowing this idea existed is wild to consider. Even though Brady and Payton said they wanted to retire, were the Dolphins going to spend a fortune on both? Would either have accepted? What we do know is that this duo teaming up in Miami would have sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL.

Tom Brady and Sean Payton could have changed the NFL

The idea of a legendary coach and quarterback going to a new team to team up is a wild concept. Sports fans, in general, are used to players demanding trades to another team. But both Payton and Brady are still technically under contract with their respective teams. That means the Dolphins may have had to give up insane amounts of draft capital and players to get this done.

Such a situation could have changed the NFL forever. Others may have decided to head into an early retirement as leverage to get away from their current team. And think about it from a head coach's perspective. Coaches could seize on an opportunity and start jumping from team to team with more free will.

This, also, would have been a fantasy-football style team in Miami. Arguably, the greatest NFL player of all time would have teamed up with a future Hall of Fame coach. Not to mention, they would be in the AFC East and squaring off with Bill Belichick twice a year.

Payton and Brady winning a title together would also add to their respective legacies and make it clear that winning follows them wherever they go.

Instead, both could be lured to the broadcast booth with major contracts from companies like ESPN or Amazon. Perhaps, that is where they will ultimately team up, in an environment with much less stress than on an NFL field.

