Tom Brady sends Alex Guerrero a strong message as speculation grows on business trouble over TB12 store

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero have one of the most interesting business dynamics that ever happened in the NFL. The duo launched the TB12 Method a few years ago with the aim of helping athletes and people become more fit, and while it was successful, it led to some friction between the quarterback and Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Rumors launched by Dale Arnold, a host from New England Sports Network, said that Brady and Guerrero were no longer business partners, with TB12 closing all its facilities. However, the quarterback shared a lovely message for Guerrero in his Instagram stories, celebrating Alex's birthday:

Tom Brady wished a happy birthday to Alex Guerrero

Tom Brady's TB12 company was a feature in his business life for the past half a decade, but that's not his only business venture now that he has retired from playing in the NFL.

Tom Brady focusing on investments post-NFL career

After announcing his second (and, this time, official) retirement, Brady has ventured through different avenues as an investor.

He first bought a small stake in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), who are owned by Mark Davis. More recently, he also became an investor in the English Championship team Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members as they push for a Premier League berth.

There wasn't much else for him to achieve after over two decades of playing in the NFL. His stint with the Patriots alongside Bill Belichick was legendary and will be remembered for many decades to come. He also was one of the FTX's public faces as an investor before the company declared bankruptcy.

Tom Brady will enter in 2024 a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become an analyst. The agreement was set to start once the quarterback decided to retire, and now the time has come.

It's still unclear what's going to happen with TB12 since there was no public communication from the former quarterback or Guerrero himself. But there's a long list of things for Brady to spend his time with.