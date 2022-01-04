"Don't like signing my mistakes" - Tom Brady responds to signing a ball he threw for an interception with against Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has thrown 12 interceptions this season, but he has never signed one of those passes until now.

In Tampa Bay’s game versus the New York Jets in Week 17, Brady threw an interception that was a pass intended for wide receiver Mike Evans to Jets cornerback Brandon Echols.

Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY Big interception by Jets CB Brandin Echols off an underthrown Tom Brady pass with 16 seconds left in the half. Perfect positioning by the rookie. Big interception by Jets CB Brandin Echols off an underthrown Tom Brady pass with 16 seconds left in the half. Perfect positioning by the rookie.

On his podcast titled "Let’s Go," the three-time NFL MVP spoke on signing an interception he threw:

"That was the first time. What a nice young guy. For a player it is actually kind of flattering. But it's not often I sign an interception ball; I think that's the first time. I don't necessarily like signing mistakes. Let me just say that's the last time I'm going to do that. And I know it's the season of giving, but I don't plan on giving any more gifts to people for that either. It's much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback

🇺🇸 Christopher Lee 🇺🇸 @spicoli_69



#TBvsNYJ Tom Brady picked off by Brandon Echols with :16 left to go in the 1st half. Tom Brady picked off by Brandon Echols with :16 left to go in the 1st half.#TBvsNYJ

The interception happened with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Despite the turnover and being behind for most of the game, Brady and the Bucs won the game.

Brian Sales @iambriansales You think Brandon Echols will tell the story about the time he picked of Tom Brady a few times for the rest of his life? You think Brandon Echols will tell the story about the time he picked of Tom Brady a few times for the rest of his life?

After the game, which was won by the Buccaneers 28-24 over the Jets, the rookie cornerback approached the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback to sign the ball. Brady obliged and signed the ball that was Echols’ second interception this season.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini Saleh says he has no problem with Brandin Echols getting his interception ball autographed by Tom Brady after the game. Says it was a “ballsy” move by Echols, a “classy” gesture by Brady to sign. #Jets Saleh says he has no problem with Brandin Echols getting his interception ball autographed by Tom Brady after the game. Says it was a “ballsy” move by Echols, a “classy” gesture by Brady to sign. #Jets

Tom Brady's interceptions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

For Brady, the 12 interceptions in the 2021 season equal the same amount he threw last year. He also threw 40 touchdown passes in 2020 and is currently sitting at 40 touchdowns this year.

The most interceptions thrown by the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in a season is 14, which he has done three times.

In his first full season as a starting quarterback, he threw 14 in the 2002 season for the New England Patriots.

However, he led the league in touchdown passes with 28 that year as well.

Kenjac @JackKennedy Barstool New York @BarstoolNYC Tom Brady can have his meaningless win. We’ll always have this to smile about it @KFCBarstool Tom Brady can have his meaningless win. We’ll always have this to smile about it @KFCBarstool https://t.co/eJdN2vR4iM The one thing I remember about this game was Nantz saying "Tom Brady hasn't thrown an interception in 350 passes" like 30 seconds before the Harris pick twitter.com/BarstoolNYC/st… The one thing I remember about this game was Nantz saying "Tom Brady hasn't thrown an interception in 350 passes" like 30 seconds before the Harris pick twitter.com/BarstoolNYC/st…

The 2004 season was the second occurrence but he made his second-ever Pro Bowl as he was sixth in the NFL with 28 touchdowns.

The following year, in 2005, was the last time Brady threw 14 interceptions in a season and led the league in passing yards with 4,110 yards.

The 2009 Comeback Player of the Year had 203 interceptions in his career, the second most among active quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leads with 210 in his career.

Brady is unlikely to eclipse the all-time mark of 336 interceptions by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Also Read Article Continues below

The only thing for sure is that he won’t be signing anymore interceptions in the near future.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like Brady signing the ball for Echols? Yes No 1 votes so far