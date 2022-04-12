WATCH: Tom Brady surprises top WNBA draft pick Veronica Burton on her big day

Veronica Burton received a phone call after being drafted into the WNBA by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Her sister, Kayla, who works for the NFL Network, shared a tweet of the phone call her sister got from the former New England Patriots quarterback:

The seven-time Super Bowl winner had this to say to Burton in the phone conversation:

“Hey, Veronica, what's up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted. A four-time Big 10 steals leader. I know you're a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman award, and all American and now you're in the WNBA. So, congrats to you. I know the Burton family very well. Known your dad for a long time, your brother. Just know I’m always cheering you from afar and wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career. We know you’ll body everything about the spirit of the whole community and it's gonna take you a long way in life. It’s gonna take you a long way in your basketball career. It's gonna take you a long way with your family. So best of luck, take care, have a great one.”

After the call, Burton shared her reaction, saying:

“Man, that was Tom Brady, the GOAT, the Greatest Player of All-Time wishing me a congratulations.”

The Dallas Wings drafted the Northwestern guard with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She attended Newton South High School in Newton, Massachusetts, and was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner while at Northwestern.

Veronica Burton and the connection to the Patriots

Veronica and her family. Source: Inside NU

Burton's dad, Steve, is the current WBZ-TV Sports Director in Boston. Veronica is the granddaughter of former Boston Patriots player Ron Burton.

Ron was drafted in the first round of the 1960 NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles but played for the Patriots.

He played all six seasons in the AFL with the team, rushing for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The running back also had 111 receptions, 1,205 receiving yards, and eight touchdown catches with the Patriots.

The guard's brother, Austin, played as a quarterback for UCLA in 2019 and spent two years (2020-2021) as the signal-caller for the Purdue Boilermakers.

Good luck to Kayla as she makes her next step in her basketball career.

