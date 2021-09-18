Buccaneers v Falcons Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 season

NFC South opponents face off on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Atlanta Falcons. Both are coming off polar opposite results in Week 1.

The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys while the Falcons looked off their game as they were blown out by the Eagles.

Match Details

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Sunday, September 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,618)

Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

As expected, Tom Brady and his Bucs are overwhelming favorites in this one. The spread is at -12 for the Bucs while the money line is currently set at -650 for the Bucs.

The Falcons' odds are set at +500 as they look to notch their first win of the season at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Picks

Tampa Bay is the clear favorite in this one and being at home, they should get the win to start their Super Bowl defense 2-0. The spread is at -12 for the Bucs meaning they are likely to win by 12 points or more and it is hard to go against that.

The Falcons were humbled at home against the Eagles and are likely to put up a fight as they look to bounce back. However the Bucs are simply just too good in every phase of the game.

The Atlanta O-line gave up 13 quarterback pressures last week and the Bucs defensive line is far superior to that of the Eagles. So it could be a very long day for Matt Ryan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Key Injuries

Falcons

No notable injuries

Buccaneers

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Head to Head

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently hold the edge over the Atlanta Falcons over the last five games. Tampa has the lead over with a 3-2 record and is expected to improve it to 4-2 after Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Predictions

The Bucs are playing at home for the second straight week and will look to improve on their win over the Cowboys.

Defensively, the Bucs were exposed at far too often by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and that should tighten up against the Falcons.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons should improve after their blowout loss to the Eagles. However, it is a tough proposition going against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Prediction: Tom Brady should lead the Bucs to a 2-0 start at home in what will be another masterclass for the future Hall of Famer.

Prediction scoreline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 17 Atlanta Falcons

Edited by Diptanil Roy