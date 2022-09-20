3 times Tom Brady's teammates rushed to his defense

Tom Brady is one of the greatest players the NFL has ever seen. One of the many privileges that comes with that is that your teammates are very willing to defend you in any situation.

There have been times when the quarterback has antagonized a defensive player only for his teammates to get into a scrap for him. There have also been times when he has been targeted simply because of who he is, and again his teammates stood up for him.

That said, here are three times Tom Brady's teammates have rushed to his defense.

#3 - Mike Evans defending Tom Brady against Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The most recent example of Tom Brady's teammates defending him came in Week 2 of the 2022-23 season when Mike Evans got into it with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The quarterback and Lattimore trash-talked each other through some pushing and shoving, which included Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. Evans came out of nowhere and blindsided Lattimore, violently pushing him to the ground.

He explained himself to the refs, saying:

"It's Tom Brady... what do you want me to do?"

This is not the first time the pair have scrapped, and Evans didn't need a second invitation to get involved. The wideout was handed a one-game suspension in the aftermath of the fight.

#2 - Ryan Jensen fends off Derek Barnett for his QB

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen is paid to protect his quarterback. Nonetheless, Jensen went the extra mile in 2021 as the Buccaneers faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a play, Brady was harassed by Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett, who unnecessarily pushed him over and over again. Jensen then came to his quarterback's aid by shoving Barnett away.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Tom Brady and Derek Barnett with a little exchange after the previous Bucs play on offense. Tom Brady and Derek Barnett with a little exchange after the previous Bucs play on offense. https://t.co/Z00CwgGG0e

#1 - Leonard Fournette gets into it with Ed Oliver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Leonard Fournette lept to his quarterback's defense when the signal-caller was manhandled by Buffalo Bills defenders in a 2021 clash.

After a quarterback sneak, Bills defensive linemen Jerry Hughes and Ed Oliver picked up the shot-caller and dragged him before letting go of him. The veteran wasn't happy as he jumped up and got in the grill of Oliver before a pushing match ensued.

Before the then-44-year-old could be harmed, Fournette, along with Mike Evans, stepped in to keep him away from the fracus.

The Bucs quarterback has the respect of the football world and the respect of his teammates as they'll do all they can to protect their franchise quarterback.

ESPN @espn Tom Brady got into it with Ed Oliver after this on a QB sneak 🌶 Tom Brady got into it with Ed Oliver after this on a QB sneak 🌶 https://t.co/3K2Em16KNk

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far