Tom Brady once threw down a huge challenge for Lamar Jackson after QB's rookie season

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and he also loves to see top talent play. One of the leading names who caught the attention of the NFL legend was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. While Brady is known for his elite passing skills, Jackson is more renowned for his dual-threat abilities.

Brady casually challenged Jackson to a 40-yard dash through a post on Twitter in December 2019. He wrote:

“Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who’s buying the PPV?”

Although Brady was known for his elite fitness, he was not considered as athletic as others during his early years. He recorded underwhelming numbers during his NFL combine in 2000, completing his 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds. His poor numbers meant that he was the 199th pick in the sixth round in the draft.

Meanwhile, Jackson did not run in the 40-yard dash in the NFL combine in 2018, although he reportedly completed a 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds during his college days. He was picked 32nd overall by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL draft. Jackson has since established his legacy as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks winning two NFL MVP awards.

In response to Brady's challenge, Jackson said:

“Oh. He’s probably gonna win that race. Rollerblades on grass? Oh man. I will see what I can do. Tom still got a little bit in him. I see it in him.”

Tom Brady acknowledges Lamar Jackson's big achievement

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talk after the Ravens defeated the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Source: Getty

Tom Brady’s challenge was a candid way of acknowledging Lamar Jackson's talent. Lamar Jackson was one of the best quarterbacks of last season as he racked up 4172 passing yards for 41 touchdowns with a passer rating of 119.6. He also racked up 915 rushing yards.

Brady was impressed by Jackson’s performance against the Bengals last season, when the Ravens overcame a 10-point deficit in the last six minutes. He complimented Jackson for the game and commented,

“He's been unbelievable this season. This is one record that I would have no chance to ever complete. He’s the first player in history to have 300 pass yards, 50 rush yards, and four touchdowns in multiple games.”

