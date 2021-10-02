"Tom Brady is a thug" - Ex-teammate says Bucs QB has revenge on his mind vs Patriots

Tom Brady is only a few days away from facing his former team, the New England Patriots, for the first time in his illustrious career.

Since the 2021 season schedule was released, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback has underplayed the personal significance of playing against the team where he spent the first two decades of what will surely be a first-ballot of Hall of Fame career.

Tom Brady is ready for revenge against the Patriots

Brady may be privately stewing about the opportunity to get a win over the Patriots, but it hasn’t taken away from the storylines that surround his return. Throughout the last few weeks, many of his former teammates have come out to speak publicly about their perspectives concerning what the 44-year-old is thinking about the game.

Greg Auman @gregauman Tom Brady needs 68 passing yards Sunday to break Drew Brees' NFL career record. Here's how that record has changed hands in Super Bowl era:



Y.A. Tittle

Johnny Unitas in 1966

Fran Tarkenton in 1976

Dan Marino in 1995

Brett Favre in 2007

Peyton Manning in 2015

Drew Brees in 2018 Tom Brady needs 68 passing yards Sunday to break Drew Brees' NFL career record. Here's how that record has changed hands in Super Bowl era:



Y.A. Tittle

Johnny Unitas in 1966

Fran Tarkenton in 1976

Dan Marino in 1995

Brett Favre in 2007

Peyton Manning in 2015

Drew Brees in 2018

Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison touched on the subject during a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show this week and voiced that he believes Brady wants to blow out New England.

"At the end of the day, Tom [Brady] is a goon," Harrison said. "Tom is a thug. He wants to rip the Patriots face off their head. If he can win by three or four touchdowns, that's exactly what he's going to do."

Another factor that comes into play is that Brady wants to put the tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 behind him. He wants to avoid two consecutive defeats, especially if the second one comes against his former team.

As much as Brady has taken the high road with how things transpired with his previous team, it’s no secret that he’s motivated to prove them wrong. Beating head coach Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium certainly adds another wave of emotion for him. It will be sticking it to those that didn’t believe he had enough left in the tank to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl win.

Throughout the week, Brady and Belichick have continued to air praise toward each other to avoid any bulletin board material. Belichick voiced that he believes Brady could play to 50 years old if he wants.

Meanwhile, the star quarterback stated that his departure was handled properly, and he didn’t believe that the future Hall of Fame head coach wanted him gone.

Also Read

"All those things are super personal," said Brady via ESPN. "We had a great relationship. Everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time, it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at -- the people involved in the situation. Things worked out the best for all of us.”

All of that sets the table for what should be a highly entertaining contest regardless of how it plays out.

Edited by Samuel Green

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady triumph on his return to New England? Yes No 0 votes so far