Tom Brady underpaid in his career compared to current QBs

Tom Brady underpaid compared to current QBs

QB Tom Brady has been one of the best QBs to ever step foot in the NFL and has the most Super Bowl rings by any one player (7). Tom Brady helped lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and the team never had a losing season since he was their QB. The Patriots also had a perfect regular-season record with Tom Brady. He has three NFL MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, the most career wins, TD passes, and passing attempts. Tom Brady will also soon lead the NFL in career passing yards and passes completed. Yet, the greatest QB of all time is fairly underpaid compared to other QBs in the league.

Here's a quick comparison from Spotrac:

In his 6th season (2005), Tom Brady earned $12M from the #Patriots ($16.7M when adjusting for inflation).



In his 6th season (2021), Dak Prescott is set to earn $75M from the #Cowboys. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 9, 2021

By his sixth season, Tom Brady had three Super Bowl rings, never missed a start due to injury, and was 58-20 in the regular season. Dak Prescott has no Super Bowl wins yet, missed 11 games in 2020 with an ankle injury, and has a record 42-27 entering his sixth season.

Tom Brady has just recently won his 7th Super Bowl, his first with a new team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of this year, he is the 15th-highest-paid QB in the NFL. Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, and Ryan Tannehill all currently make more per year than Tom Brady does. This is nothing new either. At the age of 44, Tom Brady is making the most ever per year with $25 million on a one-year deal. While with the Patriots, he averaged $23 million per year on his best contract.

Top 3 highest paid QBs (on average):



1. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

2. Dak Prescott: $40M

3. Deshaun Watson: $39M — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 9, 2021

Tom Brady was always known to be the hometown hero with the New England Patriots, always the one to agree to take a pay cut in order to build the team around him. It worked, as it led to six Super Bowl wins. Still, Tom Brady has never come close to what the top 10 QBs currently make. Dak Prescott makes $40 million per year and has not won a Super Bowl, and the same goes for Josh Allen. Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player ever and has only won one and lost to Tom Brady in the last Super Bowl.

NFL: Forbes: Dak Prescott is NFL's highest earner in 2021 - https://t.co/YjllbaksOZ pic.twitter.com/ETGPuvi0cK — CWEB (@cweb) September 4, 2021

Also Read

Off the field, though, Tom Brady does make the most money. Forbes lists that Tom Brady leads with a whopping $45 million in earnings away from his NFL salary. That puts Brady second behind Dak Prescott in total earnings. No other QB comes close to what Tom Brady makes in endorsements, investments, and other endeavors. The most un-NFL thing about it all is that Tom Brady doesn't mind. Most players would be threatening to hold out over not getting the money they deserve. Brady just shows up and wins with whatever a team pays him. It just shows what type of classy player he is, no matter what the critics say about him.

Edited by Henno van Deventer