Tom Brady vs LeBron James: Who's the real GOAT?

Tom Brady and LeBron James each factor in the GOAT discussion in their respective sports. But which one stands at the top when comparing the entire world of professional sports?

Brady and James are two generational talents that seem to only be getting better with age. Brady is leading a Super Bowl charge at the age of 44 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while James is trying to win a title at the age of 37 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Why LeBron James is the GOAT

LeBron James was a superstar from the moment he stepped onto the court as a teenager with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His current resume features four championships and four Finals MVP awards. He has, also, won four regular-season MVPs and is a 17-time All-Star.

James has won titles with three separate teams and has made 16 All-NBA teams. He, also, happens to be on pace to be the league's all-time scoring leader by next season.

This is historic stuff, and James is not showing any signs of slowing down. He may even compete for the MVP award this year at the age of 37.

Why Tom Brady is the GOAT

Brady's resume is a tough one to beat, and he is only continuing to add to it. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and was MVP of the game five times. He also has three regular-season MVPs, is a five-time All-Pro, and is the only NFL player in history to make 15 Pro Bowls.

Like James, Brady has also won titles in multiple places. He carved out a legacy with the New England Patriots that is already impossible to top. Now he is adding more hardware to his trophy case with the Buccaneers.

The GOAT debate surrounding Brady is special because he has had such a major impact in a team sport with 53 men on a roster. There are plenty of great quarterbacks who rack up stats and don't win much. Brady has done both, and you know his team has a chance to win every time he takes the field.

So who is the ultimate GOAT?

This is, unfortunately, an impossible question to answer. And that is the beauty of sports debates. They can rage on and on with no real answer, leading to some great discussions.

Brady has more championships, but James has arguably done more with less talent around him. The easy answer here is that both stand as the top talents of their generation in their respective sports. From there, it is tough to make a case definitively for one over the other.

