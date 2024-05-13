Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning rivalry intensifies as legendary QBs chase financial success in NFL retirement 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, respectively, spent about two decades chasing bragging rights in the NFL. For most of Manning's career, Brady had his number. Manning was 3-9 in the regular season.

However, Manning managed to have the final laugh in the playoffs. Manning went 3-2, with the quarterback's final win in the shadow of Super Bowl 50. The rivalry ended after Manning retired from the league after Super Bowl 50. At least, that seemed to be the case at the time and for nearly a decade. However, the rivalry was merely put on hold.

Brady's shot at Manning at the end of the three-hour Netflix roast may have sparked a new cold war race between the former and QBs. At the end of the roast, Brady declared that Manning lived in the QB's shadow in the NFL. However, with both now in the media game, a new race is on and it is not to a Super Bowl.

NFL analyst Mike Florio agrees. On Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio claimed that the race to purchase an NFL team was on between the two. He also went on to back who he believed to be in the lead:

Mike Florio: "[00:01:28] I think Manning's probably ahead because Omaha Productions, I have a feeling, is printing money. I have a feeling Manning's going to get there before Brady. ... I think at some point he's going to be able to show up with the bag of cash to buy an NFL team. [00:01:44]." [15.5] PFT

He went on to explain his assertion:

Mike Florio: "[00:04:21] I think over time we're going to see the separation that Brady's just going to be trapped in this weird Peter Pan complex where he thinks he can just flit around and do whatever he wants to do, and everything is going to be fine, and it's not.," he said.

Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning's net worth sets stage for renewed rivalry

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

Of course, while both QBs are retired, both are not done making money. Manning continues to work for ESPN and runs Omaha Productions among his various investments. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is just starting his post-retirement career with FOX.

However, he also has various investments and initiatives across industries. That said, competitions are measured by numbers. Who is worth more, Brady or Manning?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the former New England Patriots QB technically leads in the personal finance department. As of April 18th, Manning is worth $250 million, while Brady is worth $300 million.

Per Florio's prediction, Manning's net worth will rise above Brady's as he has already processed and solidified his transition away from the gridiron.

Meanwhile, aside from signing the FOX deal and making a few appearances, Brady has done less than Manning, which could bite him in the end. In other words, metaphorically, the former Denver Broncos QB would be the tortoise and Brady would be the hare.