Tom Brady could be waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides before making up his mind

The entire NFL world is waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do. His decision to stay with the Green Bay Packers, demand a trade, or retire has wide-ranging effects for a handful of teams.

This is a rare offseason where a long list of top quarterbacks could be on the move. That includes Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and even one surprise candidate. That would be Tom Brady.

But isn't Brady retired? He is, but rumors instantly emerged saying he may not be done after all.

Then came the rumors linking him to the San Francisco 49ers, his childhood team.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

If Brady did want to return and play for a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he would still need to be traded. That could mean he is waiting to see what Rodgers does before making any decision.

For Brady specifically, he may be waiting to see if Rodgers demands a trade to a team like the 49ers. Or what if the Buccaneers have an offer on the table and are already eyeing him as a replacement?

That would free up a chance for Brady to go elsewhere.

The player known as the GOAT is only going to return if he's in a great situation where he can possibly lead a team to a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were set up for success when he arrived and he's certainly not going to go to a team that is rebuilding in any way.

That is why the 49ers make so much sense after reaching the NFC Championship game a season ago.

Adam Rank @adamrank Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he? Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he?

The best-case scenario for all the quarterbacks on the move is Rodgers staying put in Green Bay. That means teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers should all be making big offers to bring in an experienced veteran.

So if a player like Deshaun Watson wants to win, his options are great.

The same is true for Brady as well. There are talented teams out there desperate for solid quarterback play. If he can only show up for one season, at least that year would be all about winning a Super Bowl.

It is a tough proposition for any team to turn down.

The new league year is still a few weeks away and that is when the chaos will begin. But according to Rodgers himself, he should have made up his mind by then.

So one man's decision will drastically shape how the quarterback market plays out as soon as trades and signings are allowed.

His decision could also determine whether Brady stays retired or not. If there is a perfect fit, he may just decide to chase an eighth Super Bowl ring.

