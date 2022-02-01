"Big things from his camp" - Tom Brady's former teammate weighs in on the QB's future

Tedy Bruschi, a former teammate of quarterback Tom Brady, while with the New England Patriots, was on the ESPN show First Take. He was there to talk about the quarterback. Host Molly Qerim asked the former Patriots linebacker and ESPN NFL analyst about the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's future.

Bruschi said elite quarterbacks like the three-time MVP knew this was his last season in the NFL:

“I agree, Molly, and like, like I'm saying about these men, these quarterbacks, these elite quarterbacks, these competitors. Tom knew way before he said goodbye to New England that that was his last year. I argue that Tom knew that it was highly possible that he would spend just two years in Tampa Bay, or before this last year, he knew this was going to be his last year, too. Now, do you think Tom Brady doesn't have a plan in terms of what he'll do now? He absolutely does. I can't give you intimate knowledge about what it is."

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell



For many, it doesn’t matter. At +14, the Pats are tied for third longest longshots in Super Bowl history.



The Patriots of course win and the rest is history. This Day, 20 Years Ago: Bill Belichick names @TomBrady as his starter for Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams.For many, it doesn’t matter. At +14, the Pats are tied for third longest longshots in Super Bowl history.The Patriots of course win and the rest is history. This Day, 20 Years Ago: Bill Belichick names @TomBrady as his starter for Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams.For many, it doesn’t matter. At +14, the Pats are tied for third longest longshots in Super Bowl history. The Patriots of course win and the rest is history. https://t.co/2NrtX3RK68

The former Patriots linebacker concluded, noting we will learn of big things from the quarterback’s camp:

“But you will learn about big plans that the Brady camp has, I believe that it is not unknown. I mean, Tom does not go through anything about ‘okay, what do I do now?’ It's about what I was thinking about for probably five years of what I could do when I finally say goodbye.”

Bruschi and Brady were teammates in New England for nine years (2000-2008). They won three Super Bowls together in the 2001, 2003, and 2004 seasons.

The linebacker is the Patriots’ all-time leader in tackles (453) and combined tackles (743). He is ninth in games played for the franchise with 189 and had 30.5 sacks in his 13-year career with the franchise.

However, the now 44-year-old quarterback was possibly the best player in the 62-year history of the Patriots.

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 Tom Brady is my idol, my inspiration, and forever my favorite player of all time. My love of the #Patriots was started because of him and will never be replaced. Tom is and always will be forever a patriot! Tom Brady is my idol, my inspiration, and forever my favorite player of all time. My love of the #Patriots was started because of him and will never be replaced. Tom is and always will be forever a patriot!

Tom Brady and his career with the Patriots

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots QB Tom

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback played the first 20 years in the NFL with New England (2000-2019), winning six Super Bowls and four Super Bowl MVPs.

He also won 30 playoff games, threw for 11,388 passing yards, and 73 touchdown passes. All of these are New England postseason records.

The three-time All-Pro is the team’s leader in passing yards (74,571 yards) and touchdown passes (541 touchdowns).

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Final walk-off for Tom Brady ever?



Final walk-off for Tom Brady ever?https://t.co/sYRgba1YX0

The question now is whether he will call it a career or if season 23 is a possibility? Either way, one cannot deny what he did for the Patriots. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he officially retires.

Also Read Article Continues below

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 When Tom Brady retires, which reports say it is closer than we all think, will sign a one day contract with the #Patriots to retire with the team per source. This was always the plan after he was done playing. When Tom Brady retires, which reports say it is closer than we all think, will sign a one day contract with the #Patriots to retire with the team per source. This was always the plan after he was done playing.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Teddy Bruschi? Yes No 0 votes so far