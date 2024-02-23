Tommy Townsend landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue Chiefs punter after Matt Araiza’s arrival

Tommy Townsend has been a vital piece in the Kansas City Chiefs championship dynasty since arriving in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. His punts have been instrumental in keeping opposing offenses at bay, forcing them to start drives much farther than usual.

Besides his two Super titles, he has also been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, establishing himself as among the very best in his position. However, even that may not be enough to save him.

On Thursday, the Chiefs signed Matt Araiza, formerly of the recent rival Buffalo Bills. The 2022 sixth-round pick is making his return to professional football after settling a civil lawsuit in relation to a 2021 gang rape that he was alleged to have committed with a few of his college teammates. It led to his exodus from Orchard Park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That may leave Townsend, who will be a free agent come next month, on the outside looking in. But fortunately, he has a few options.

3) Green Bay Packers

Daniel Whelan will be a free agent

Daniel Whelan was a massive UDFA steal for the Green Bay Packers in 2023, managing to unseat veteran Pat O'Donnell. He then carried over his form from the XFL's DC Defenders, helping the team overachieve en route to a Divisional Round appearance.

However, he will also be a free agent — the exclusive-rights version — meaning he can get a new one-year contract. But after such a deep playoff run, general manager Brian Gutekunst may want to load up on a few veterans with winning experience, and Tommy Townsend may be one of them.

2) Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could use an upgrade from Blake Gillikin

Blake Gillikin, the Arizona Cardinals' punter, will be a free agent. As good as he has been in 2023, the team needs someone with a winning mindset if it wants to at least improve on consecutive 4-13 records.

Could that involve Tommy Townsend? He is among the most credentialed special teams players available, and general manager Monti Ossenfort needs his winning mentality.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pressley Harvin was released alongside Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky was not the only relevant name to be released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 12.

Also falling victim to that day's purge was punter Pressley Harvin III, which left an obvious vacancy in Western Pennsylvania. Tommy Townsend is definitely the best and foremost candidate to step into the role.