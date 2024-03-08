Tony Pauline's post-Combine NFL Mock Draft: Broncos swing for J.J. McCarthy, Bills get speedy WR, Chiefs fail to land help for Patrick Mahomes

The combine is over, and the league now heads towards free agency. There was a lot of chatter in Indianapolis as to what teams will be targeting in the draft, which helped shape version 5.0 of the Sportskeeda mock draft.

NFL Mock Draft 5.0

1] Chicago (via Carolina): Caleb Williams/QB/USC

The Justin Fields era comes to an end, as the Bears have the luxury of taking the top quarterback in this draft after last year’s brilliant trade.

2] Washington: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU

Drake Maye is the higher-rated signal caller on my board, but with Kliff Kingsbury named OC of the Commanders, Daniels is the better fit.

3] New England: Marvin Harrison Jr./WR/Ohio State

As mentioned in my article yesterday, word at the combine is that the Patriots covet Jayden Daniels. Further word was that the team would look to trade down from the third pick if Daniels is not available.

4] Arizona: Malik Nabers/WR/LSU

Joe Alt is a definite consideration at this spot, but Nabers is a game-breaking receiver who would be a great fit with Kyler Murray.

5] LA Chargers: Joe Alt/T/Notre Dame

At the combine, I consistently heard that the Chargers will look offensive tackle or trade down if they like the offer on the table.

6] NY Giants: Drake Maye/QB/North Carolina

It’s been well-known since the Shrine Bowl that the Giants want one of the top signal callers to fall into their laps.

7] Tennessee Titans: Olumuyiwa Fashanu/T/Penn State

The Titans need a lot of help at tackle. People will continue to poke holes in Fashanu’s game, yet he’s a terrific pass-blocking left tackle that the franchise needs to protect Will Levis.

8] Atlanta: Dallas Turner/LB-Edge/Alabama

If Raheem Morris installs his Rams’ defense in Atlanta, Turner is the perfect fit. He brings more versatility than Byron Young, the Rams’ 2023 third-round pick who had a terrific season under Morris.

9] Chicago: Brock Bowers/TE/Georgia

With no highly rated offensive tackle available, Chicago gives Caleb Williams a playmaking threat at tight end.

10 NY Jets: Rome Odunze/WR/Washington

The Jets need three starting offensive linemen, including two starting tackles. Yet they also need a receiver after passing on Jaxon Smith-Njigba last April, and Odunze is rated higher than any blocker. In the end, I believe Joe Douglas trades down.

Sportskeeda's post-NFL Combine Mock Draft

11] Minnesota: Byron Murphy II/DT/Texas

Murphy was the talk of the Shrine and Senior Bowls two weeks ago, and much of the chatter centered around the Vikings. He’s an athletic big man who will be a terrific fit in their three-man line.

12] Denver: J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan

I reported from the Shrine Bowl that head coach Sean Payton desperately wanted to move up and select one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft. I also learned at the combine that Payton fell in love with McCarthy.

13] Las Vegas: Taliese Fuaga/OT/Oregon State

The Raiders can go a variety of ways, but a large, nasty left tackle prospect such as Fuaga fills a need.

14] New Orleans: Jared Verse/Edge/Florida State

Verse was a terrific player at Florida State the past two seasons then went on to have a terrific combine workout. An offensive tackle such as Tyler Guyton or Amarius Mims would receive serious consideration at this spot.

15] Indianapolis: Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama

Chop Robinson of Penn State was given serious consideration here, but he’s very much like a player already on the roster, Kwity Paye. There is a need at cornerback, specifically nickel back, and Arnold was terrific at nickel for the Tide last season.

16] Seattle: Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State

Robinson is a great prospect and an even better fit for the Seahawks. He can play out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle and should make an immediate impact.

17] Jacksonville: Brian Thomas Jr./WR/LSU

Putting the franchise tag on Josh Allen means the Jags are likely to look offense in the draft. An offensive lineman is tempting, but the team need a big, playmaking receiver. Thomas has shown as much on the field then tested incredibly well during combine workouts.

18] Cincinnati: Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma

Jonah Williams never met expectations, and there was talk the Bengals would trade him during last April’s draft. A year later he’s expected to sign elsewhere, leaving a big hole at right tackle in Cincinnati.

19] LA Rams: Quinyon Mitchell/CB/Toledo

An edge rusher such as Laiatu Latu would be considered here, but I’m banking on Byron Young having an even greater impact next season. Mitchell fits a need and could develop into the top cornerback from this draft.

20] Pittsburgh: JC Latham/T/Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry will receive consideration here, but not enough is known about his injury. Latham is a better fit than Mims as a powerful right tackle, which allows them to move Broderick Jones, last year’s first-round pick, to the left side. From what I’m told the surprise pick at this slot could end up Jackson Powers-Johnson.

21] Miami: Jackson Powers-Johnson/C/Oregon

At the Senior Bowl, Powers-Johnson proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s first-round worthy.

22] Philadelphia: Amarius Mims/T/Georgia

Mims fits the Eagles’ scheme, as he’s a mobile and athletic blocker who will wait in the wings as Lane Johnson finishes out a great career.

23] Houston (via Cleveland): Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois

Defensive tackle is a need, and Newton is a terrific prospect who fills that hole.

24] Dallas: Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU

Suamataia showed enough ability throughout the season and during Senior Bowl practices to make everyone believe he’ll land in the bottom third of Round 1. He cemented that opinion with his workout at the combine. Experienced at both left and right tackle, he gives the Cowboys a lot of options on the offensive line.

25] Green Bay: Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama

Much will be determined by the medicals on McKinstry, but he’s a terrific cornerback who fits the Packers scheme.

26] Tampa Bay: Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA

Some feel Latu will go earlier than 26, but he has medical red flags and was not outstanding during Senior Bowl week. More than anything else, this is a great fit for the Bucs.

27] Arizona (via Houston): Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson

Wiggins ran one very fast 40 before going down with a hip flexor. He’s a tall corner with an upside who needs a bit of work to complete his game.

28] Buffalo: Adonai Mitchell/WR/Georgia

Xavier Worthy or Troy Franklin could be the pick here but Mitchell offers better size, had a terrific Combine workout and is a suitable replacement if they lose Gabe Davis in free agency.

29] Detroit: Cooper DeJean/CB/Iowa

The Lions could use an interior offensive lineman, which makes Graham Barton a possibility, but corner is a need and DeJean is higher rated.

30] Baltimore: Troy Fautanu/OL/Washington

Fautanu offers the Ravens a variety of options on the offensive line. They need help on the inside, and Fautanu offers potential at guard. They may be in the market for a left tackle, as Ronnie Stanley is continually dealing with injuries and admittedly has not played to expectations. Fautanu was a terrific left tackle at Washington.

31] San Francisco: Darius Robinson/DL/Missouri

Robinson offers the Niners a replacement for soon-to-be-free agent Chase Young and could also move inside to defensive tackle in certain packages. I had the Ravens selecting Robinson in my last mock draft and I’m told the franchise really likes the Missouri defender.

32] Kansas City: Jordan Morgan/OL/Arizona

Xavier Worthy is a definite consideration at this spot, but I was told at the Combine that the Chiefs will jump on Morgan if he falls to their spot though there’s a good chance he does not make it to pick 32. In that case I’d look towards Troy Franklin or Xavier Worthy.