Tony Pauline's 2-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders drops out of Top 10, Cowboys add a speedy receiver, Chiefs get Ohio State star, and more 

We are less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and as the final meetings are coming to a close, it’s time to expand the mock to two rounds.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

Cam Ward: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

1 - Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward/QB/Miami: While Tennessee will listen to offers, they’ve liked Ward from the get-go and need a quarterback.

Trending

2 - Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter/WR-CB/Colorado: The dynamic on this pick completely changed when the Browns smartly re-signed Myles Garrett. I go with Hunter, who will make the offense more dynamic and help the defense as well.

3 - NY Giants - Abdul Carter/Edge/Penn State: Carter is a terrific fit for the Giants defense and should add immediate impact, which the team needs.

4 - New England Patriots - Will Campbell/T/LSU: There’s a lot of love for Armand Membou in the Patriots camp, but in recent weeks, they’ve been telling people Campbell is their guy, as he’s more of a pure left tackle.

5 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham/DT/Michigan: The Jaguars will think long and hard about Armand Membou at this spot, but the recent word says Jacksonville loves the intensity, attitude, and ability Graham brings. The fact he’s a safe pick also is a major positive.

6 - Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty/RB/Boise State: There is a belief in some areas of the scouting community that receiver Tet McMillan could slide into the middle of Round 1. Factoring in that opinion, coupled with Jeanty being such a highly rated player, led me to this selection.

7 - NY Jets – Armand Membou/T/Missouri: The Jets sorely need a right tackle, and Membou could develop into a great one. He’s big, fierce, and incredibly athletic. If Membou is not available, look for Tyler Warren or possibly Mason Graham (if the Jags pass) at this spot. The latest rumors in league circles say the Jets will work the phones attempting to move down if Membou is not available.

8—Carolina Panthers—Mykel Williams/Edge/Georgia: Since Georgia's pro day, all the buzz has centered on the Panthers' love for Williams, as I reported at the time.

9 - New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren/TE/Penn State: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get serious consideration at this spot, yet the depth chart at tight end needs a significant upgrade.

10 - Chicago Bears - Jalon Walker/Edge/Georgia: With Jeanty off the board, the Bears look for defense and fill a need with a pass rusher who can also play in space if necessary.

11 - San Francisco 49ers - Kelvin Banks Jr./OL/Texas: Defensive tackle is a major need, yet any player at that position is a reach at this spot. Banks offers possibilities on the interior offensive line and a future replacement for aging veteran Trent Williams.

Matthew Golden: NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

12 - Dallas Cowboys – Matthew Golden/WR/Texas: Some home cooking with this pick. I was the first to report back during the Senior Bowl the Cowboys desperately wanted to draft a receiver early in the process. Matthew Golden is rising up boards and adds the speed Dallas needs at the receiver position.

13 - Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson/CB/Michigan: If Banks falls to this spot, expect the Dolphins to look in that direction. Otherwise, Johnson fills a big hole at cornerback.

14 - Indianapolis Colts - Nick Emmanwori/S/South Carolina: The Colts would love to draft an offensive lineman, given the state of the unit, but any blocker at this point is a reach. Emmanwori fills a need, and his upside is insane.

15 - Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr./Edge/Tennessee: I have Pearce rated higher than most. He’s a terrific athlete with incredible upside and has a lot of John Abraham in his game, and Abraham had success in Atlanta late in his career. The Falcons could look to move up and get one of the pass rushers from Georgia.

16—Arizona Cardinals—Derrick Harmon/DT/Oregon: Harmon is a great fit for the Cardinals' scheme as Arizona continues to piece together its defensive line.

17 - Cincinnati Bengals - Michael Green/Edge/Marshall: As I reported this past Monday, this is the spot where the edge rushers start coming off the board.

18 - Seattle Seahawks - Tet McMillan/WR/Arizona: Gray Zabel will get consideration at this spot, but McMillan further bolsters the receiver position and will learn from veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

19 - Tampa Bay Bucs - Malaki Starks/S/Georgia: Jihaad Campbell will get consideration here, but Starks is perfect for Todd Bowles’ defense.

20 - Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka/WR/Ohio State: Sean Payton could throw a curveball and take Omarion Hampton, yet considering how deep the draft is at running back and the value of Egbuka, the Broncos add another weapon at the receiver position.

Shedeur Sanders: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

21 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado: Defensive line will be in play with this pick, but potentially signing Aaron Rodgers and drafting Sanders for the future is a great strategy.

22 - LA Chargers—Colston Loveland/TE/Michigan: In my earlier mocks, I had Loveland landing here, and unless a team surprises and takes him earlier, he should end up with his former college coach.

23 - Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron/CB/Texas: The Jaire Alexander situation weighs heavy on this pick.

24 - Minnesota Vikings - Maxwell Hairston/CB/Kentucky: The Vikings seem to always be looking for a cornerback. Hairston is flying up draft boards after a tremendous predraft process.

25 - Houston Texans - Josh Conerly Jr./OL/Oregon: Conerly can play a variety of spots on the offensive line and fills a pressing need for the Texans.

26 - LA Rams - Jihaad Campbell/LB/Alabama: One of the top-rated cornerbacks or tight ends would get serious consideration here.

27 - Baltimore Ravens - Shemar Stewart/Edge/Texas A&M: Stewart is a gamble no matter how you cut it, but his upside is enormous, and the Ravens have done a terrific job developing pass rushers.

28 - Detroit Lions - Grey Zabel/OL/North Dakota State: Zabel’s versatility fills a need for the Lions, and his mentality fits in with Dan Campbell’s style.

29 - Washington Commanders - Omarion Hampton/RB/North Carolina: With the top pass rushers off the board, the Commanders add a weapon on offense.

30 - Buffalo Bills - Kenneth Grant/DT/Michigan: An athletic, wide-bodied tackle to ensure up a leaky defensive line is needed.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State: Yes, they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but the offensive line is a mess, and bodies are needed upfront.

32 - Philadelphia Eagles - Nic Scourton/Edge/Texas A&M: Scourton is athletic, explosive, and can play out of a three-point stance or stand-over tackle, which is what Howie Roseman likes.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2

Jaxson Dart: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

33 - Cleveland: Jaxson Dart/QB/Mississippi

34 - NY Giants: Tyler Shough/QB/Louisville

35 - Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku/Edge/Boston College

36 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Walter Nolen/DT/Mississippi

37 - Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Milroe/QB/Alabama

38 - New England Patriots: Luther Burden III/WR/Missouri

39 - Chicago Bears: Donovan Jackson/OL/Ohio State

40 - New Orleans Saints: Shavon Revel/CB/East Carolina

41 - Chicago: Kaleb Johnson/RB/Iowa

42 - NY Jets: Elijah Arroyo/TE/Miami

43 - San Francisco: Landon Jackson/DE/Arkansas

44 - Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins/RB/Ohio State

45 - Indianapolis Colts: Jonah Savaiinaea/OL/Arizona

46 - Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams/DT/Ohio State

47 - Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Booker/G/Alabama

48 - Miami Dolphins: Aireontae Ersery/T/Minnesota

49 - Cincinnati Bengals: Carson Schwesinger/LB/UCLA

50 - Seattle Seahawks: Trey Amos/CB/Mississippi

51 - Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson/RB/Ohio State

52 - Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Mbow/OL/Purdue

53 - Tampa Bay Bucs: Benjamin Morrison/CB/Notre Dame

54 - Green Bay Packers: T.J. Sanders/DL/South Carolina

55 - LA Chargers: Shemar Turner/DL/Texas A&M

56 - Buffalo Bills: JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State

57 - Carolina Panthers: Mason Taylor/TE/LSU

58 - Houston Texans: Elic Ayomanor/WR/Stanford

59 - Baltimore Ravens: Xavier Watts/S/Notre Dame

60 - Detroit Lions: Oluwafemi Oladejo/Edge/UCLA

61 - Washington Commanders: Azareye'h Thomas/CB/Florida State

62 - Buffalo Bills: Jacob Parrish/CB/Kansas State

63 - Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins/DT/Texas

64 - Philadelphia Eagles: Wyatt Milum/OL/West Virginia

