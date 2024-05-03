Tony Pauline's way too early 2025 NFL Mock Draft feat. Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter as top 10 picks

The 2024 NFL Draft just wrapped up, and before coming up for air, it’s time to look forward to next year.

The order for next April’s draft is based on the present FanDuel Super Bowl odds, in reverse of course. With so many teams fielding first and second-year signal callers, it’s unlikely a passer ends up at the top unless there’s a trade.

Way too early 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Will Johnson | Syndication: Detroit Free Press

1] Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Panthers still have holes all over their roster, and while it’s unusual for a cornerback to be selected at the top of the draft, Johnson is a dominant one.

2] New England Patriots - Will Campbell, T, LSU

The Patriots need to protect Drake Maye with a dominant pass blocker. Campbell has that potential.

3] Denver Broncos - James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The Broncos traded for a veteran edge rusher in this year’s draft, yet they still lack the dominant pass-rushing threat they need.

4] Washington Commanders - Kelvin Banks Jr., T, Texas

Like the Patriots, Washington needs a dominant left to protect its young quarterback.

5] Tennessee Titans - Travis Hunter, CB-WR, Colorado

Hunter has ability at both receiver and cornerback. Despite signing Calvin Ridley in free agency and trading for L’Jarius Sneed, the Titans could use help at both spots.

6] NY Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

If the Giants are selecting this early, they will be moving on from Daniel Jones.

7] Arizona Cardinals - Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky

I usually don’t like having really big men selected this early, yet Walker is a great fit at nose tackle.

8] Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Vikings are seemingly always in the market for a cornerback. In Morrison, they get a dominant player at the position.

9] Las Vegas Raiders - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Antonio Pierce wanted Jayden Daniels. The organization was hoping for Michael Penix Jr. but the Atlanta Falcons swooped in for the QB. In Ewers, the Raiders are selecting a quarterback who is the true vertical passer the offense needs.

10] New Orleans Saints - Luther Burden, WR-RS, Missouri

The Saints have an out in Derek Carr’s contract after 2025 and could look at that position, but Burden is a big-play receiver with return potential.

Jalen Milroe at the Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

11] Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

I see nothing but upside on Milroe, who showed a lot of upswing in his game at the end of last season.

12] Indianapolis Colts - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

I’d prefer to put a cornerback in this slot, yet Graham is a highly rated, big-bodied playmaker on the inside.

13] Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Patrick Payton, Edge, Florida State

The Bucs didn’t answer the need for a pass rusher in the draft last week.

14] Pittsburgh Steelers - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Cameron Heyward is close to retirement, and they replace the former Buckeye with a top Ohio State prospect.

15] Los Angeles Chargers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Chargers drafted three receivers this year plus Quentin Johnston in 2024, yet McMillan is too dominant to pass up.

16] Jacksonville Jaguars - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Perkins is a fierce linebacker in the Myles Jack mold.

17] Chicago Bears - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Burke could play nickel or on the outside, depending on where the Bears want to use him.

18] Cleveland Browns - JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

Veteran Za’Darius Smith will be 33 moving into the 2025 season, and his production dropped off significantly last season.

19] Los Angeles Rams - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

At some point in time the Rams must prepare for life after Matthew Stafford.

20] NY Jets - Emory Jones Jr., T, LSU

The Jets did a fantastic job getting their left tackle of the future this year and get a bookend for Olu Fashanu in 2025.

21] Atlanta Falcons - Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

I view Carter in much the same way I viewed Dallas Turner; an athletic linebacker who can rush the passer.

22] Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Dolphins are going on a wing and a prayer on the inside of their defensive line this season.

23] Green Bay Packers - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Cornerback was one of the few areas of need the Packers did not address in this year’s draft despite many believing they would.

24] Houston Texans - Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

An athletic, quick man on the inside, Nolen helps round out the Texans defense.

25] Dallas Cowboys - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Dallas needs another playmaking receiver. Bond did exactly that at Alabama last season.

26] Philadelphia Eagles - Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas

A bigger outside defensive lineman who is a perfect for the Eagles’ system, Jackson would’ve been a Day 2 pick had he entered this year’s draft.

27] Buffalo Bills - Earnest Greene III, OL, Georgia

Greene is an athletic left tackle who will also project to guard for the next level.

28] Detroit Lions - Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville

Incredibly quick and athletic, Gillotte posted 14.5 TFLs and 11 sacks last season then surprised many by returning to Louisville rather than entering the draft.

29] Cincinnati Bengals - Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 TDs last season, adding 39 receptions. He’s an immediate upgrade for the running back-needy Bengals.

30] Baltimore Ravens - Anthony Belton, T, North Carolina State

The Ravens must prepare for life after Ronnie Stanley. Belton has immense size and athleticism and made the correct choice returning to NCSU to improve his game.

31] Kansas City Chiefs - Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon

Muhammed is a well-traveled corner who played brilliantly for Washington last season and now takes his game to Oregon. He’s short but talented.

32] San Francisco 49ers - Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Williams is an explosive edge rusher with a large upside.