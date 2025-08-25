Tony Pollard Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Titans RB this year amid Tyjae Spears' injury?

Tony Pollard is coming off of a solid fantasy football campaign in his first season with the Tennessee Titans last year. He is expected to lead their backfield again in 2025 and could see an increased workload as Tyjae Spears is dealing with an injury. Here's where Pollard's fantasy outlook currently stands in a relatively favorable situation.

Should you draft Titans RB Tony Pollard in 2025?

Pollard outlook

Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans last year after departing the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason. He responded by setting a career-high with 1,079 rushing yards and aslo finishing as the overall RB21 in fantasy football.

This alone makes Pollard an attractive running back to target in 2025 fantasy drafts, but his value could be boosted even further with Tyjae Spears' injury. Spears recently suffered a high-ankle sprain, so Pollard should see an increased workload.

Tony Pollard fantasy outlook in 2025

Pollard has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards and 1,300 scrimmage ytards in each of his past three consecutive seasons. He also set a career-high with 260 carries last year and finished as the overall RB21, despite scoring only five touchdowns.

The veteran will theoretically have more opportunities to score during the 2025 season after the Titans selected Cam Ward with the top overall pick in the NFL Draft. If he improves their offense as a whole, Pollard's fantasy value could receive a significant boost.

Is Tony Pollard a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Pollard has proven to be a reliable workhorse running back in fantasy football, including finishing as the overall RB28 or better in each of the past four seasons. This gives him a relatively safe floor in 2025 and his current situation with the Titans should give him additional upside.

The Titans suffered tyhrough terrible quarterback play last season and were one fo the worst offenses in the entire NFL. If Ward can live up to his expectations and increase their scoring opportunities, Pollard could be one of the biggest beneficiaries, especially with Spears' ankle injury.

Where should you draft Tony Pollard this year?

Pollard vs Tracy vs Warren

Pollard currently ranks as the 60th overall player and RB23 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. His ADP suggests that he can be targeted around the fifth round of most drafts as a RB2 for many rosters.

The Titans veteran has outperformed this ranking in each of the past three seasons, making him a valuable pick at his current ADP. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking him in favor of oither similar running backs such as Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy, demonstarting his upside.

