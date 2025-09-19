Tony Pollard or James Conner Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans take on divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, running back James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals also face a division rival in the San Francisco 49ers.

Ad

Picking the right running back for your fantasy football team is the key to success, given the value they usually contribute. Pollard and Conner are two backs with interesting situations in Week 3, and we're here to help you make an informed decision on which player to start.

Let's delve into each star's prospects with the weekend in front of us and Thursday Night Football behind us.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Pollard Fantasy Football projection explored

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While the Titans have struggled to start their campaign, Tony Pollard has been a consistent RB2/FLEX for fantasy managers. In losses to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, he put up 7.40 and 9.20 fantasy points, respectively.

Ad

Trending

With Tyjae Spears on IR, Pollard is the only relevant player in Tennessee's backfield, providing him with ample opportunities to put up yards despite playing in a pedestrian offense.

In Week 3 versus the Colts, he'll have every chance to put up solid fantasy points against a middle-of-the-pack run defense.

James Conner Fantasy Football projection explored

James Conner has been a valuable asset in fantasy football this year, playing in a potent offense featuring quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. Conner hasn't clocked fewer than 11 fantasy points in a week so far, and he might be able to do so again against the 49ers.

Ad

The Niners rank a decent 11th in stopping opposing running backs. However, with the Cardinals having Harrison and Zay Jones out wide next to a top-five tight end in Trey McBride, San Francisco's defense will be stretched thin. Meanwhile, there's the 1-2 rushing punch of Conner and Murray inside.

It's safe to say that Conner is likely to have another solid outing in Week 3.

Tony Pollard or James Conner Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, James Conner is predicted to have his best week yet versus the 49ers, with 14.6 fantasy points. Tony Pollard, on the other hand, is expected to bag a solid 13.4.

Ad

While Pollard holds an edge in many projected metrics, Conner's higher likelihood of scoring touchdowns has him recording more fantasy points.

However, with both players facing division rivals in Week 3, anything can happen on the fantasy front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.