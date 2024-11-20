Tony Pollard or Javonte Williams Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs 

Tony Pollard and Javonte Williams are not usually the first names to come to mind when running backs are discussed in fantasy football. After all, they are either part of a struggling team or just a contributor to a playoff hopeful.

In a topic that will inevitably gravitate back towards the likes of Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, these two men deserve a mention. So who possesses better value for managers out there?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Tony Pollard a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers (Image Source: Getty)

One has to feel for Tony Pollard – when he joined the Tennessee Titans as a free agent, he was expected to be a focal part of the offense, the antithesis of Derrick Henry: an agile rusher who could also pass-catch. And so far, he has been living up to that role, tallying 681 yards and scoring 132.9 points.

Trending

However, such dominance has not translated to wins for the Sportskeeda fantasy RB25's team. And it will only get harder against the Houston Texans, who boast the fifth-best anti-RB defense – only 17.87 points allowed against that position so far.

Is Javonte Williams a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens (Image Source: Getty)

Javonte Williams has become one of the best fantasy running backs of the 2024 season, and yet no one has seemingly noticed.

Not once has he hit at least 100 yards, yet he easily has over 100 points. This could be attributed to his consistency and versatility – when he is prolific on the ground and he can hit double-digit yards. Otherwise, he is catching passes that can tell a stronger picture than merely looking at the rushing.

The Denver Broncos and Williams should expect a fruitful showing against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are one of the worst at shutting down running backs – 24.98 points, easily within the bottom quarter.

Whom should I start between Tony Pollard and Javonte Williams?

Enter caption

In a close matchup on the Sportskeeda Start/Sit tool, it is Pollard who gets the nod despite not winning in most of the categories.

He is projected to be the less prolific rusher by almost seven full points but is expected to catch more passes while covering fewer yards. Furthermore, he is not projected to score a receiving touchdown.

This is one of the more bizarre cases of past clout carrying a player to victory over a superior peer, but Williams should be a wiser choice in another, more just world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.