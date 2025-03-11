Top 10 best remaining free agents after Day 1 of 2025 NFL free agency ft. Aaron Rodgers 

The 2025 free agency hun has officially begun, and there have been plenty of major developments. Sam Darnold becoming the Seattle Seahawks' new starting quarterback, Justin Fields joining the New York Jets, multiple defensive players finding new homes – these are just the biggest stories to emerge from Day 1.

But there are more out there who are looking for a team, whether it be to continue contending ot find new scenery.

Here are the top 10 players still available after Day 1.

Top 10 best players remaining after Day 1 of 2025 NFL free agency

#10. J.K. Dobbins, RB

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

J.K. Dobbins had low expectations when he arrived at the Los Angeles Chargers alongside Jim Harbaugh. However, he greatly outperformed them by having a near-thousand yarder. But with Najee Harris arriving from Pittsburgh, he needs a new home.

#9. Brandon Scherff, OG

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Brandon Scherff was stellar as a pass-blocker last season, trailing only Trey Smith in most snaps without allowing a sack. And yet, he had no takers. Expect that to change in the coming days.

#8. Joey Bosa, LB/EDGE

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Joey Bosa was one of the last San Diego-era Chargers left on the roster and the last to have seamlessly followed them to Los Angeles when he was released. Some teams need pass-rushers, whereas starters or situational players, and he should be a key player to whoever gets him.

#7. Za'Darius Smith, DE/EDGE

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Za'Darius Smith could have formed a devastating pass-rusher tandem with Aidan Hutchinson, but alas it was not meant to be. Multiple teams around the league need pass-rushers, though, so he can still command a premium even at 32.

#6. Amari Cooper, WR

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Amari Cooper is one of the most uniquely successful wide receivers in NFL history, proving himself a bona-fide thousand-yarder with three different franchises. 2024 marked his worst year, however, as he failed to hit even 600 across the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

#5. Stefon Diggs, WR

NFL: OCT 06 Bills at Texans - Source: Getty

Stefon Diggs is not done dominating the field. In eight games in 2024, he was already close to 500 yards before tearing his ACL and might have hit a thousand again. Teams will continue to want his services, as he is still 31.

#4. Keenan Allen, WR

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears are very likely moving to a base 12 personnel offense for the upcoming season after signing tight end Durham Smythe to play the blocker to Cole Kmet's receiver. That makes Keenan Allen expendable, but he can provide an immediate receiving boost to those who need it.

#3. Aaron Rodgers, QB

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Now firmly in his 40s, Aaron Rodgers is the last big-name quarterback remaining after seeing his much-younger peers find new homes. Only a few teams are still open for him, so retirement is also a very likely option.

#2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

DeAndre Hopkins must have felt rejuvenated in Kansas City, as he played a major role in the Chiefs' franchise-best 15-2 record and made some critical plays. However, he still wants to regain the 1,000-yard form that was last seen in his Tennessee debut.

#1. Justin Reid, S

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Speaking of the Chiefs, Justin Reid was easily the face of their secondary in his three years with them. Two Super Bowl titles in three straight appearances is nothing to scoff at, and any suitors will be wise to offer him a handsome amount.

