Top 10 celebrities spotted at Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 2025 ft. Brad Pitt, Jay-Z, Ice Spice, and more

Naturally, you would anticipate that many famous people will be in New Orleans on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Celebrities, including hip-hop icon Jay-Z, soccer player Lionel Messi, Apple CEO Tim Cook and actor and Eagles fan Bradley Cooper were spotted wandering the stadium moments before kickoff at Caesars Superdome.

Here, we'll highlight some of the most well-known people who have been sighted during Super Bowl LIX.

Celebrities seen at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX

#1, Comedian Druski

Druski, a comedian who enjoys sports and creating content related to sports, was spotted at Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. He is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and he's at the game to cheer his favorite team to its second Super Bowl win.

#2, Pop star Taylor Swift

The least unexpected person on the list is probably Taylor Swift. Swift has been a vocal Chiefs fan for the past 12 months, ever since she began dating tight end Travis Kelce.

#3, Hollywood star Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd has an endless love for the Chiefs because he grew up in Kansas City. On Sunday night, the "Ant-Man" actor was captured on camera in the Caesars Superdome.

#4, Soccer star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, a soccer star, is in New Orleans on Sunday night for the Super Bowl. Despite not being a renowned fan of either team, he showed up at the stadium wearing an Adidas sweater, and two of his sons sported black Patrick Mahomes jerseys.

#5, Hip Hop star, Jay-Z

Jay-Z took both of his daughters to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. They were also in attendance when the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas last year.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper arrived at the stadium in New Orleans with his and Beyoncé's daughters, Rumi, 7, and Blue Ivy, 13, dressed alike and prepared for the momentous occasion.

#6, Actor Macaulay Caulkin and partner Brenda Song

On Sunday evening, Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin walked together to their seats before the start of the game.

#7, Actor and comedian Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is a famous New York Jets fan, and while his team currently has the longest playoff drought in the whole league, he was still in the Caesars Superdome to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

#8, Online streamer Kai Cenat

Also inside the Caesars Superdome to watch the 2025 NFL championship game was well-known Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

He recently led a team in a flag football contest that was broadcast live on YouTube the day before the Super Bowl.

#9, Actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper

Among the most outspoken of the Philadelphia Eagles' fan base, Bradley Cooper is back at the Big Game on Sunday night to show his support for his club.

#10, President Donald Trump

As he sat in the Caesars Superdome, surrounded by more than 70,000 spectators, for the most important yearly event on the American sports calendar, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, Ice Spice, Miles Teller, Louis Tomlinson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Flavor Flav were among the other well-known figures spotted inside the Superdome.

