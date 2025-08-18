Top 10 dynasty busts to sell immediately in fantasy football for 2025 ft. Patrick Mahomes

Certain NFL players are a lock to thrive in fantasy football in 2025. It goes from established veterans such as Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Derrick Henry to other young stars hungry to take over the league.

Ad

While a certain group always shines, no matter what, other players enter this season with more doubts than certainties. Dynasty fantasy football managers should be wary of these players' values and probably sell them before it's too late.

10 potential busts in dynasty fantasy football in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

I know it's almost blasphemous to use Patrick Mahomes and the word "bust" in the same sentence, but the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback comes from his worst season in 2024. He posted career lows in yards (3,928) and touchdowns (26). The Chiefs still won 15 games, but Mahomes wasn't as influential as before. With its strong running back game, Kansas City would continue to take pressure off Mahomes' shoulders.

#2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Ad

Saquon Barkley showed everybody what he would have been able to do with the New York Giants if he had a solid offensive line. Barkley became the ninth person in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards, but that level of production isn't likely to be seen again in the league. He can still make big plays, but Barkley's 2024 season may be untouchable, even for himself.

#3. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Ad

NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

New York Jets fans still wait for Garrett Wilson's explosion, which didn't happen with Aaron Rodgers connecting with him. It's unlikely that Justin Fields, a mobile quarterback who didn't connect with George Pickens last season, can make a big difference in Wilson's fantasy football performances.

#4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Tyreek Hill had one of the most memorable fantasy football seasons in 2023, when he aimed to break the 2,000-yard threshold on an explosive Miami Dolphins' offense. Two years later, Hill's career doesn't look as exciting as before. His future with the team remains up in the air and communication with Tua Tagovailoa isn't as strong as before.

#5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Baker Mayfield put on a show last season with 4,500 yards passing and 41 touchdowns, but the man behind that offensive explosion isn't around anymore. Liam Coen became the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach after taking the former No. 1 overall pick to the top of the league. Mayfield might not be horrible, but it's hard to see him replicate the 2024 season.

#6. Breece Hall, New York Jets

NFL: New York Jets Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Breece Hall's situation could be more complex than Garrett Wilson's. The running back has established himself as one of the most reliable players in his position, but the competition he'll face in 2025 can derail his production. With Justin Fields, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis having serious chances to run the ball, Hall's role will likely diminish.

#7. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Ad

This has been a common name on every negative list ahead of the fantasy football 2025 season. Chris Olave, as solid as he is, doesn't have a reliable quarterback behind him. The Saints are in a tough spot and many think they are already a lock for the No. 1 overall pick next year.

#8. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

George Pickens is a solid pickup by the Dallas Cowboys on paper, but his fantasy football numbers might be ruined even before the season starts. Pickens, unlike the other top targets on the roster, has yet to learn how to communicate and connect with Dak Prescott, as opposed to CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson.

#9. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Rome Odunze's prediction is a little more complicated. Entering his second season with the Chicago Bears, Odunze has yet to find his role on the team. Ben Johnson could use him as his Javonte Williams, but he's not the only option the former Lions' offensive coordinator has for that role. Even with Keenan Allen out, Odunze's spot remains unclear.

#10. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Joe Mixon had a terrific first season with the Houston Texans, where he posted terrific numbers in fantasy football. However, an injury has kept him sidelined during training camp and his availability for Week 1 remains a mystery. He might be a good option at flex, but that will depend on his health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.