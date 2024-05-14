Top 10 highest-paid NFL QBs after Jared Goff's $212,000,000 contract extension with Lions 

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff just got paid, with the former No. 1 draft pick penning a lucrative four-year, $212 million contract extension. This places him high on the list of the best-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid QBs in the league and their present deals.

Top 10 highest-paid NFL quarterbacks ft. Jared Goff and more

#10. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – $43 million per year

Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen is a proven leader and the best player on a perennial postseason franchise. Allen has been critical in overturning the franchise's fortunes in recent years.

With Josh Allen, you can be sure of over 30 passing touchdowns and at least 10 rushing touchdowns a season. The Wyoming product is expected to keep up the great work in the 2024 NFL season.

#9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – $45 million per year

One of the reasons the Kansas City Chiefs are so good in finance distribution is how they've structured Patrick Mahomes' contract. The three-time Super Bowl champ is one of the highest-earning QBs in the league, but his average earnings still provide value for money for the defending Super Bowl champions.

#8. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – $45 million per year

As the days go by, fans keep asking themselves why the Atlanta Falcons gave Kirk Cousins such a bag and ended up drafting Michael Penix Jr. early in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. It shows that the NFL is a business, and front offices aren't ready to take any chances in the long haul.

#7. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – $46 million per year

The Cleveland Browns are yet to reap the fruits of their investment in Deshaun Watson. The perennial Pro Bowler has yet to showcase his league-beating form in Cleveland, and he enters his third season with the franchise with a point to prove.

#6. Kyler Murray, Atlanta Falcons – $46.1 million per year

Kyler Murray has all the tools to be an elite quarterback, and that's why his performances could be so frustrating for the Arizona fan base. However, by adding Marvin Harrison Jr. to his receiving corps, the Cardinals have given Murray his best weapon since they brought DeAndre Hopkins.

#5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – $51 million per year

Jalen Hurts is a top-three dual-threat QB in the NFL and one of the few untouchable passers in the league. Hurts' style of play is perfect for the Nick Sirianni offense, and he's getting paid accordingly to be the catalyst for their exciting brand of football.

#4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – $52 million per year

Lamar Jackson is the reigning league MVP, so his top-five status on the highest-earning QB list is richly deserved. Jackson is undoubtedly the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, and he's getting better and better as a passer in John Harbaugh's offense.

#3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – $52.5 million per year

Justin Herbert is the one true hope of the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to break their Super Bowl drought. The laser-focused passer seemingly improves every year, and with head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm, should enjoy a career year.

#2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – $53 million per year

Jared Goff is the latest addition to the quarterback-rich list, with the Detroit Lions QB signing a staggering four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed. Goff has been instrumental in the Lions' renaissance and rise as one of the league's most fearless offensive teams.

Under head coach Dan Campbell, he is playing the best football of his career, and the Lions have tied him down for what should be his prime years. People laughed at Goff when he was discarded by the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade, but it's clear that it all worked out for the Lions franchise QB.

#1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – $55 million per year

Joe Burrow is the best-paid player in the NFL based on average salary. The Cincinnati Bengals superstar penned his contract in 2023, and holds a sizable lead over the rest of the pack.