  Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history feat. T.J. Watt's $123,000,000 deal

Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history feat. T.J. Watt's $123,000,000 deal

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:25 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history feat. T.J. Watt's $123,000,000 deal

The suspense is over, and T.J. Watt is the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The perennial Pro Bowler agreed to a three-year extension worth $123 million. He's set to earn $41 million per year in Pittsburgh.

With Watt's deal now set in stone, let's examine the top 10 highest-paid non-QBs in league history.

Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history

10. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets - $32.5 million per year

Garrett Wilson will remain the Jets' main offensive threat for the foreseeable future. On July 14, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year signed a four-year contract valued at $130 million.

Wilson will catch passes from Justin Fields in the 2025 season as he aims to help the Jets end their playoff drought.

9. DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers - $33 million per year

DK Metcalf left the Seahawks after spending six seasons. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, after which he signed a bumper new contract extension.

Metcalf's new deal will see him earn $132 million over the next four years. He'll catch passes from Aaron Rodgers in 2025 under Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin.

Tied - 7. Nick Bosa, Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers - $34 million per year

Nick Bosa is a key part of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive identity. The perennial Pro Bowler signed a five-year deal with Kyle Shanahan's side worth $170 million.

Bosa's 2025 season could be crucial in the 49ers' return to the NFL playoffs.

7. CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys - $34 million per year

CeeDee Lamb catches touchdown passes from one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, Dak Prescott. So, it's only fitting that he's among the best-paid players at his position.

On August 26, Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract with America's team.

6. Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings - $35 million per year

Justin Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2024 season.

Jefferson is living up to the deal and helped the side to a postseason appearance.

5. Maxx Crosby, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders - $35.5 million per year

Maxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's defense is built around his world-class ability to get to an opposing quarterback.

Crosby got paid on March 5. The perennial Pro Bowler signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million.

4. Danielle Hunter, Defensive End, Houston Texans - $36.5 million per year

The Houston Texans know the importance of a top-notch defense. So, it didn't come as a surprise when they re-upped Hunter's deal. The star defender signed a one-year deal worth $36.5 million on March 19.

3. Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns - $40 million per year

Myles Garrett demanded a trade out of Cleveland towards the end of the 2024 regular season. However, the front office had other ideas.

Garrett subsequently became the first non-quarterback to sign a $40 million per year deal. The superstar pass rusher put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension worth $160 million.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals - $40.25 million per year

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a deal that makes him the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The LSU Tigers product replaced his close friend and former college teammate Justin Jefferson at the top of the WR-rich list.

Chase signed a four-year contract extension worth $161 million. The reigning NFL Triple Crown champ will keep catching passes from Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future.

1. T.J. Watt, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers - $41 million per year

T.J. Watt will continue to dominate NFL opposing offenses as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His holdout has officially ended just in time for training camp.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
