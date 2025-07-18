Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history feat. T.J. Watt's $123,000,000 deal

The suspense is over, and T.J. Watt is the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The perennial Pro Bowler agreed to a three-year extension worth $123 million. He's set to earn $41 million per year in Pittsburgh.With Watt's deal now set in stone, let's examine the top 10 highest-paid non-QBs in league history.Top 10 highest-paid non-QB players in NFL history10. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets - $32.5 million per yearGarrett Wilson will remain the Jets' main offensive threat for the foreseeable future. On July 14, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year signed a four-year contract valued at $130 million.Wilson will catch passes from Justin Fields in the 2025 season as he aims to help the Jets end their playoff drought.9. DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers - $33 million per yearDK Metcalf left the Seahawks after spending six seasons. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, after which he signed a bumper new contract extension.Metcalf's new deal will see him earn $132 million over the next four years. He'll catch passes from Aaron Rodgers in 2025 under Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin.Tied - 7. Nick Bosa, Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers - $34 million per yearNick Bosa is a key part of the San Francisco 49ers' defensive identity. The perennial Pro Bowler signed a five-year deal with Kyle Shanahan's side worth $170 million.Bosa's 2025 season could be crucial in the 49ers' return to the NFL playoffs.7. CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys - $34 million per yearCeeDee Lamb catches touchdown passes from one of the highest-paid players in NFL history, Dak Prescott. So, it's only fitting that he's among the best-paid players at his position.On August 26, Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract with America's team.6. Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings - $35 million per yearJustin Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2024 season.Jefferson is living up to the deal and helped the side to a postseason appearance.5. Maxx Crosby, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders - $35.5 million per yearMaxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's defense is built around his world-class ability to get to an opposing quarterback.Crosby got paid on March 5. The perennial Pro Bowler signed a three-year extension worth $106.5 million.4. Danielle Hunter, Defensive End, Houston Texans - $36.5 million per yearThe Houston Texans know the importance of a top-notch defense. So, it didn't come as a surprise when they re-upped Hunter's deal. The star defender signed a one-year deal worth $36.5 million on March 19.3. Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns - $40 million per yearMyles Garrett demanded a trade out of Cleveland towards the end of the 2024 regular season. However, the front office had other ideas.Garrett subsequently became the first non-quarterback to sign a $40 million per year deal. The superstar pass rusher put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension worth $160 million.2. Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals - $40.25 million per yearJa'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a deal that makes him the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The LSU Tigers product replaced his close friend and former college teammate Justin Jefferson at the top of the WR-rich list.Chase signed a four-year contract extension worth $161 million. The reigning NFL Triple Crown champ will keep catching passes from Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future.1. T.J. Watt, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers - $41 million per yearT.J. Watt will continue to dominate NFL opposing offenses as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His holdout has officially ended just in time for training camp.