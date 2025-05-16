Top 10 highest paid QBs in NFL after Brock Purdy's $265,000,000 contract extension

After several months of rumors and speculation in the NFL world, the San Francisco 49ers finally struck a deal with star quarterback Brock Purdy, securing the playmaker's services at least until 2030. Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265,000,000 deal on Friday. Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Ad

The 49ers are eager to keep competing for a Super Bowl, and with Purdy locked for the next five years, they should have a big window to compete for the elusive Vince Lombardi trophy.

Purdy joins a list of players who inked hefty contracts in recent seasons. The top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks list is always intriguing for fans. With Purdy's entry, there might be some changes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are some major names on the list, including perennial contenders, MVP winners and quarterbacks waiting for their chance to win it all.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Top 10 highest-paid NFL QBs after Brock Purdy's mammoth extension

10) Kyler Murray - $230,500,000

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback opens the list with a $230.5 million deal he signed in 2022. Kyler Murray is yet to deliver a Super Bowl for the NFC West franchise and the clock is ticking as his current deal runs through 2028.

Ad

9) Dak Prescott - $240,000,000

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player per year in the NFL ($60,000,000 per season). However, he only signed a $240 million deal that runs from 2024 through 2028. The veteran is expected to bring the Cowboys back to the top of the league, and such a big deal adds pressure to the Dallas QB.

Ad

8) Jalen Hurts - $255,000,000

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

The defending Super Bowl champion signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He already delivered a Super Bowl and is set to pursue a second consecutive title.

Ad

7) Lamar Jackson - $260,000,000

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The two-time NFL MVP is one of the perennial candidates on this list. Despite Lamar Jackson playing at a high level with the Baltimore Ravens, he hasn't advanced beyond the AFC championship game. Those shortcomings prevent the Ravens from giving him a five-year, $260 million deal in 2023.

Ad

6) Justin Herbert - $262,500,000

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workouts - Source: Imagn

Justin Herbert belongs to the club of players who are expected to compete but haven't been able to take the next step in their Super Bowl pursuit. Herbert inked a five-year, $262.5 million deal with the LA Chargers in 2023.

Ad

5) Brock Purdy - $265,000,000

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Right in the middle of the list, we find the man of the hour. Brock Purdy went from being the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" to leading his team to an NFC championship in his rookie year and a Super Bowl appearance in the second. He carries more pressure now as the 49ers' cornerstone.

Ad

4) Joe Burrow - $275,000,000

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Joe Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, but he wasn't able to beat Matthew Stafford three years ago. He's become one of the best players in his position during his five-year tenure in the league. The Bengals rewarded his performances with a five-year, $275 million contract in 2023.

Ad

3) Trevor Lawrence - $275,000,000

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Trevor Lawrence is a potential candidate for the most overpaid player on the list, along with Kyler Murray. The Jacksonville Jaguars star entered the league with high expectations that he's failed to meet. Nevertheless, the team granted him a five-year, $275 million contract in 2024, making him the third-highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Ad

2) Josh Allen - $330,000,000

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen is one of the top talents in his position. Following an MVP-caliber season, he was rewarded with a six-year, $330 million contract. While yet to beat Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills remain optimistic about their franchise quarterback.

Ad

1) Patrick Mahomes - $450,000,000

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes inked this deal five years ago and remains No. 1 on this list. Widely regarded as the best quarterback of his generation, and even before he started collecting Super Bowls, the Chiefs secured his services for 10 years with a $450 million contract. He's nowhere near the highest-paid QB per year, but his entire contract almost doubles what Dak Prescott is getting with Dallas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.