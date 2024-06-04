Top 10 NFL free agents and best landing spots feat. Michael Thomas to Cowboys and more

Even as OTAs begin across the league, there are still NFL free agents looking for a new home. Some of them are former stars or veterans who could easily bring value to a team. These 10 players are worth looking at and certain teams make sense for them.

The best remaining NFL free agents and their fits

#10) Ryan Tannehill to Broncos

Ryan Tannehill is one of the last QBs left

The Denver Broncos' quarterback room is less than inspiring, but it is young. That means they need a veteran leader, and Ryan Tannehill could be that. He was hesitant to mentor other rookies, but he might have no other options at this point.

#9) Markus Golden to Chiefs

Markus Golden is available

The Kansas City Chiefs morphed into a defensive juggernaut in 2023. They have a strong pass rush, but it's weaker on one side. To help George Karlaftis and Chris Jones, they could bring in Markus Golden.

#8) Calais Campbell to Dolphins

Calais Campbell could be an impact signing

The Miami Dolphins' defensive line had a few exits, namely Christian Wilkins. That leaves a gaping hole up front, and it could be filled partially with Calais Campbell. His best days are behind him, but he can still provide for a team.

#7) David Bakhtiari to Titans

David Bakhtiari is available

The Tennessee Titans just picked up JC Latham in the draft. They also drafted Peter Skoronski last year as well. The offensive line is young and inexperienced, so bringing in a veteran like David Bakhtiari gives them a great backup and a huge leader for the offensive line room.

#6) Hunter Renfrow to Bills

Hunter Renfrow is still available

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs, signed Curtis Samuel, and drafted Keon Coleman. That would be fine for the season, but adding Hunter Renfrow in the interim would bolster depth and give another veteran mentor for Coleman.

#5) Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers

Stephon Gilmore could go back to Carolina

Stephon Gilmore already had one stint with the Carolina Panthers, and he could have another one. After trading Donte Jackson, the depth at corner is not very strong, so adding a veteran would be smart and at this stage pretty cheap.

#4) Eddie Jackson to Patriots

Eddie Jackson could go to the Patriots

The New England Patriots don't have a whole lot of depth at the safety position, and Eddie Jackson is a former star at the position. For a very young team trying to rebuild, cheap veterans on short-term contracts are great.

#3) Michael Thomas to Cowboys

Michael Thomas is a free agent

The Dallas Cowboys could use another wide receiver. Presently, it's mostly just CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks is good, but they could use depth. Adding Thomas, who when healthy is a dynamic player, would improve the depth significantly.

#2) Xavien Howard to Eagles

Xavien Howard makes sense for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed the cornerback spot in the NFL draft, but they could use a strong veteran to improve depth and provide a great mentor for the young corners they picked up. Xavien Howard would be a perfect fit.

#1) Justin Simmons to Bills

Justin Simmons is a free agent

The Buffalo Bills had a mass exodus of talent on defense. The back end of their defense has been left pretty barren as a result. Simmons is the same age as some of the departing stars, but he will be very cheap this late in the offseason.