Top 10 NFL free agents and best landing spots feat. Michael Thomas to Cowboys and more

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Top 10 NFL free agents and best landing spots feat. Michael Thomas to Cowboys and more

Top 10 NFL free agents and best landing spots feat. Michael Thomas to Cowboys and more

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 04, 2024 15:49 GMT
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Top 10 NFL free agents and best landing spots feat. Michael Thomas to Cowboys and more

Even as OTAs begin across the league, there are still NFL free agents looking for a new home. Some of them are former stars or veterans who could easily bring value to a team. These 10 players are worth looking at and certain teams make sense for them.

The best remaining NFL free agents and their fits

#10) Ryan Tannehill to Broncos

Ryan Tannehill is one of the last QBs left
Ryan Tannehill is one of the last QBs left

The Denver Broncos' quarterback room is less than inspiring, but it is young. That means they need a veteran leader, and Ryan Tannehill could be that. He was hesitant to mentor other rookies, but he might have no other options at this point.

also-read-trending Trending

#9) Markus Golden to Chiefs

Markus Golden is available
Markus Golden is available

The Kansas City Chiefs morphed into a defensive juggernaut in 2023. They have a strong pass rush, but it's weaker on one side. To help George Karlaftis and Chris Jones, they could bring in Markus Golden.

#8) Calais Campbell to Dolphins

Calais Campbell could be an impact signing
Calais Campbell could be an impact signing

The Miami Dolphins' defensive line had a few exits, namely Christian Wilkins. That leaves a gaping hole up front, and it could be filled partially with Calais Campbell. His best days are behind him, but he can still provide for a team.

#7) David Bakhtiari to Titans

David Bakhtiari is available
David Bakhtiari is available

The Tennessee Titans just picked up JC Latham in the draft. They also drafted Peter Skoronski last year as well. The offensive line is young and inexperienced, so bringing in a veteran like David Bakhtiari gives them a great backup and a huge leader for the offensive line room.

#6) Hunter Renfrow to Bills

Hunter Renfrow is still available
Hunter Renfrow is still available

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs, signed Curtis Samuel, and drafted Keon Coleman. That would be fine for the season, but adding Hunter Renfrow in the interim would bolster depth and give another veteran mentor for Coleman.

#5) Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers

Stephon Gilmore could go back to Carolina
Stephon Gilmore could go back to Carolina

Stephon Gilmore already had one stint with the Carolina Panthers, and he could have another one. After trading Donte Jackson, the depth at corner is not very strong, so adding a veteran would be smart and at this stage pretty cheap.

#4) Eddie Jackson to Patriots

Eddie Jackson could go to the Patriots
Eddie Jackson could go to the Patriots

The New England Patriots don't have a whole lot of depth at the safety position, and Eddie Jackson is a former star at the position. For a very young team trying to rebuild, cheap veterans on short-term contracts are great.

#3) Michael Thomas to Cowboys

Michael Thomas is a free agent
Michael Thomas is a free agent

The Dallas Cowboys could use another wide receiver. Presently, it's mostly just CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks is good, but they could use depth. Adding Thomas, who when healthy is a dynamic player, would improve the depth significantly.

#2) Xavien Howard to Eagles

Xavien Howard makes sense for the Eagles
Xavien Howard makes sense for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed the cornerback spot in the NFL draft, but they could use a strong veteran to improve depth and provide a great mentor for the young corners they picked up. Xavien Howard would be a perfect fit.

#1) Justin Simmons to Bills

Justin Simmons is a free agent
Justin Simmons is a free agent

The Buffalo Bills had a mass exodus of talent on defense. The back end of their defense has been left pretty barren as a result. Simmons is the same age as some of the departing stars, but he will be very cheap this late in the offseason.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी