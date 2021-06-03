Top 10 NFL players under 25 right now

NFL is essentially a young man’s game, and the numbers back that up. According to over the cap, the average age of NFL players in 2020 was 26 years.

While the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are still winning championships and MVP awards, the youth is gradually taking over the NFL. On that note, let’s take a look at the top ten under-25 players heading into the 2021 NFL season.

#1 Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (24)

The 2019 league MVP, Lamar Jackson, is still only 24. Baltimore’s star quarterback has led the Ravens to the postseason in each of his last three NFL campaigns.

Jackson is arguably the most electric playmaker in the NFL and is primed to have a long and successful career in the league. Last season, he threw 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

#2 Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (23)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers starting QB Justin Herbert surprised many NFL insiders with his brilliant rookie campaign in 2020. The 23-year-old threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions for the Los Angeles franchise.

The QB looks set to challenge Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West for many years to come.

#3 Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (23)

Joey’s younger brother, Nick, has taken the NFL by storm since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

The 23-year-old was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and tallied nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits. If he can recover from his ACL tear, Bosa could be a defensive beast for the foreseeable future.

#4 Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (24)

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has proved his naysayers wrong during his first two years in the NFL. The 24-year-old has shown improvement so far in his career.

Last season, Murray threw for 3,971 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 2021 could be the year Murray makes the NFL playoffs for the first time.

#5 Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers (24)

Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers

24-year-old Jaire Alexander has quickly become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The Packers' shut corner has had 11 takeaways in his last three seasons.

Green Bay have been searching for a star cornerback for years, and they now have one in Jaire Alexander.

#6 Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team (22)

Pass rushing monster Chase Young helped propel the Washington Football Team to an unlikely NFL playoff berth last season.

The 22-year-old recorded 7.5 sacks in his rookie year, a total he will look to build on in 2021. Young is set to terrify NFL quarterbacks for years to come.

#7 Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (22)

The 22-year-old rookie Justin Jefferson had an outstanding first year in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver had 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. Jefferson has all the attributes to become a top-five NFL receiver.

#8 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (24)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a playmaking, destructive defensive force in the NFL. The 24-year-old defensive back had 77 tackles and four interceptions in 2020.

#9 DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (23)

Great start for @Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.



He ended up finishing his 100m heat in 9th with a time of 10.36.@usatf // #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/OSPrrMZFVe — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 9, 2021

The 6' 4", 229-pound DK Metcalf is one of the most fearsome wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, the 23-year-old broke the Seahawks' franchise record for receiving yards (1303). He had ten touchdowns and averaged a monstrous 15.7 yards per catch.

#10 AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans (24)

AJ Brown continues to show why he is one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. Last season, the 24-year-old recorded 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He'll look to build on that in 2021.

