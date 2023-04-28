Top 10 NFL players with highest sales in merch: Tom Brady, Cowboys stars dominate rankings

NFL merch sales have always been important for financial growth, as well as the overall popularity, of the league as a whole.

Fans who want to show their support for their favorites will often purchase their merchandise. The same can be said for their favorite players, especially in jersey sales.

The NFLPA tracks which players are the most popular around the league when it comes to player-specific merch. They recently released a list of the highest-selling player merch over the last year, starting at the beginning of March 2022 and concluding at the end of February 2023.

Here are the top ten players on the list:

Tom Brady Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Joe Burrow Jalen Hurts Dak Prescott Micah Parsons CeeDee Lamb Russell Wilson George Kittle

It should come as no surprise that Tom Brady tops the list of highest-selling merch across the league. He's long been one of the most popular players as he continued his career as the greatest of all-time by just about every measure possible.

Brady also has two team fan bases that fully support him after winning Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While this helps his overall popularity, a late surge in sales may have also resulted from his decision to announce his retirement. This year was likely the last chance to purchase his merch as an active player.

The team most represented in the top ten for merch sales is the Dallas Cowboys. They have arguably the largest fan base of any NFL team, so it makes sense that they are also a popular merchandise purchase. They are the only team with multiple players in the top ten with three total.

In addition to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are also represented by CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. They are two of the only three non-quarterbacks to make the list, while Parsons is the only defensive player to make it.

Young QBs dominate the list of highest-selling NFL merch

Patrick Mahomes

One of the most interesting takeaways from the list of highest-selling merch is the dominance of the youthful quarterbacks at the top of the list. Following Tom Brady in the number-one spot, the next five players in a row are all quarterbacks under the age of 30.

Dak Prescott is one of those five as the Cowboys are well-represented. He's joined by Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts. All the players in these spots are among the NFL MVP candidates in 2023 and will likely be among the faces of the NFL for years to come.

