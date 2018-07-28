10 NFL Teams that could have a disastrous campaign in 2018

Glenn Kaplan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 // 28 Jul 2018, 03:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A lot of people always talk about the top 10 teams in a league. It is very rare for people to talk about the 10 worst teams in the leagues. There are some teams in the NFL that have little or no chance of making it to the playoffs in 2018 and some of them could be a disaster.

10. Chicago Bears: The Bears finished with a 5-11 record in 2017. They have a new head coach in Matt Nagy, who is an offensive minded guy. He will look to develop Mitchell Trubisky into a legit starting quarterback, but Trubisky didn't have much success last season. If he doesn't get rolling, the Bears could take a step backwards and they have to face the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings twice in the NFC North.

9. Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens fan base does not rest easy and they finished with a 9-7 record last season. Baltimore missed the playoffs for the third straight season and they have a short leash this season on quarterback Joe Flacco. If the Ravens get off to a 1-4 start, head coach John Harbaugh will have a tough decision to make in whether or not to start rookie Lamar Jackson and give them a spark.

8. Oakland Raiders: The Raiders had high expectations last season and they finished with a 6-10 record. Oakland fired Jack Del Rio after the season and they brought in Jon Gruden to be the new head coach. He hasn't coached in a decade. Gruden hasn't talked to Khalil Mack at all and that's very sketchy. Bad relationships with players isn't a very good look

7. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals had a 7-9 record in 2017 and they have missed the playoffs for the past two seasons. Cincinnati brought back head coach Marvin Lewis for two years. A lot of fans aren't happy about that and all the owners care about is money and not winning football games. They have talent, but the Cincinnati Bengals are always a circus act. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is one of the dirtiest players in football and a lot of people don't like his act.

6. Washington Redskins: The Redskins finished with a 7-9 record in 2017 and they let their best player walk in free agency, in quarterback Kirk Cousins. Washington downgraded at the quarterback position by trading for Alex Smith. He is alright at best. Smith doesn't make receivers better and he doesn't have the athleticism like Cousins has. If Alex Smith is pressured all day, it will be ugly. The Washington Redskins play in a tough NFC East and they may not win more than five games.

5. Detroit Lions: The Lions overachieved last season with a 9-7 record, but they failed to make it to the playoffs. Detroit fired Jim Caldwell and they hired New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be the new head coach. A lot of players may not be on board with his plan.

The Lions have a tough schedule in the beginning of the season. After the New York Jets in Week 1, Detroit plays the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers the next four weeks and the Detroit Lions could either start 1-4 or 0-5.

4. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks finished with a 9-7 record in 2017, but they will be a lot worse in 2018. Seattle could be one of the worst teams in football because they failed to address their offensive line issues this offseason and the defense lost its swagger.

Richard Sherman left for the San Francisco 49ers after he was released and it's quite possible safety Earl Thomas might want out by the trade deadline. Russell Wilson will be the only highlight of this team in 2018 and he will take a beating. Head coach Pete Carroll is on the final year of his contract and it is possible they move in a different direction after 2018.

3. Cleveland Browns: The Browns were the second team in NFL History to finish with a 0-16 record. The 2008 Detroit Lions were the other team in NFL History that finished 0-16. Head Coach Hue Jackson will be on the hot seat entering this season because his record is 1-31 in his first two seasons as Cleveland Browns head coach. If there is no improvement in Cleveland, it is possible Jackson is fired by the middle of the season.

Tyrod Taylor will be the Browns starting quarterback for now, but we could see number one overall pick Baker Mayfield at some point. It would be the continued quarterback carousel in Cleveland. They are also the worst run organization in the NFL.

2. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have a talented roster, but the quarterback position will be the reason why Miami will be a circus act in 2018. The Miami Dolphins finished with a 6-10 record a season ago, but they have made some changes to the roster.

Quarterback Jay Cutler was brought in to be the quarterback last season after Ryan Tannehill injured his knee and missed the entire season and he probably won't be the same off the knee injury. Ryan Tannehill will be searching for somewhere else to play after this season. Quarterback Matt Moore isn't the answer either and he's 33 years old. Their quarterback play will be the reason why the Miami Dolphins will win four games or less.

1.Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It is quite possible the Buccaneers will be the worst team in football in 2018. Quarterback Jameis Winston is suspended for the first three games of the season because of off the field issues. Tampa Bay will start Ryan Fitzpatrick and they will play the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first three games.

The Buccaneers will most likely start 0-3 and it could even get worse even when Winston comes back. All of the focus will be on him and it could turn ugly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a 5-11 record last season and they could be 3-13 or 2-14 in 2018. Head coach Dirk Koetter could be fired by the end of the season. Tampa Bay doesn't have a very good defense either.