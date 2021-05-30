Top 10 NFL teams with the most Twitter followers

Every NFL team has a social media account on Twitter. It is one of their main avenues of communication with fans. The number of followers is a decent indication of how many fans a team has.

So who are the most followed teams on Twitter this year? According to Statista, these are the top ten NFL teams with the most followers on Twitter.

NFL teams with the most followers

#1 - New England Patriots (4.5 million)

The New England Patriots have picked up most of their NFL fans during the Tom Brady era of the first two decades of the 2000s. During those years, the New England Patriots won six Super Bowls and went to three more. The Patriots went to another Super Bowl in 1996.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys (3.9 million)

The Dallas Cowboys earned their popularity in the NFL in the 1990s. Jimmy Johnson coached a team that went to three Super Bowls in four years. During that run was the birth of the "America's team" motto that informally follows the Cowboys.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3.5 million)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the premier franchises in the NFL and have been for some time. Going back decades, this team is usually in a position to reach the NFL playoffs every year. It also does not hurt that the team is geographically located in a massive population center where they are the local NFL team to tens of millions of people.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles (3.4 million)

The Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying a surge in interest over the last five years. The "Nick Foles" Super Bowl won over a lot of new fans and the team has been generally watchable for the last couple of decades. It also does not hurt that the NFL team is located within a stone's throw of tens of millions of people.

#5 - Carolina Panthers (3 million)

The Cam Newton era brought aboard much of the current following for the Carolina Panthers. The team went to Super Bowl 50 after a nearly undefeated season and were upset by the Denver Broncos. Cam Newton's "Superman" celebration and "dabs" at the time made the team's popularity explode.

#6 - Denver Broncos (2.6 million)

Aside from the last five years, the Denver Broncos have enjoyed decades of success. From John Elway to Peyton Manning, the Broncos went to numerous Super Bowls and earned millions of fans in the process.

#7 - Seattle Seahawks (2.4 million)

The Seattle Seahawks exploded in popularity after Russell Wilson was drafted and the Legion of Boom came to be. Before him and the Legion of Boom, the Seahawks had only been to one more Super Bowl where they lost. The Russell Wilson era started off with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

#8 - Atlanta Falcons (2.3 million)

The Falcons received a boost in their popularity in the NFL during the rise of Matt Ryan and Kyle Shanahan in the mid-2010s. Historically, the Falcons also had a span of popularity during the Michael Vick era. However, the Falcons need to turn it around soon or they could start to fall in their rankings.

#9 - Green Bay Packers (2.3 million)

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most popular teams in the NFL since Super Bowl I. The Packers have simply landed a string of great quarterbacks going back decades. However, the Packers have reached a danger zone with the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. Will the Packers seamlessly transition to their starter of the future again?

Bart Starr

#10 - San Francisco 49ers (2.1 million)

The San Francisco 49ers saw their popularity rise in the 1990s with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Today, the 49ers are enjoying a return to those days with Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo, reaching the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 NFL season.