Top 10 pass catchers in the NFL right now

The NFL is stacked with game-changing receivers, who have the ability to catch any pass that is thrown their way.

All great quarterbacks need a great receiver to throw to. From small, speedy slot receivers to lanky, long-armed wideouts to powerful, gigantic tight ends, let's have a look at the top ten pass catchers in the NFL right now.

#1 Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, WR

Last season, Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was able to move to another level, thanks to his no.1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, who didn’t have any fumbles in 2020 while scoring eight touchdowns. Bills fans will hope for another marquee season from the wide receiver.

#2 Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, WR

2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target, Davante Adams, had an exceptional campaign last year. The Packers' star receiver had 115 receptions for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

If Rodgers returns to Lambeau, Adams could expect another Pro Bowl-caliber season.

#3 DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, WR

The NFL veteran wideout had another stellar season in 2020, as Hopkins registered 115 receptions for 1407 yards. The Cardinals receiver averaged 12.2 yards per catch while providing Arizona QB Kyler Murray with a safe pair of hands. DeAndre will hope to improve from his tally of six touchdown catches this year.

#4 Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, TE

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

A premier tight end in the NFL, Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl last season. He caught 105 catches for 1416 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Mahomes/ Kelce combination has proved to be almost unstoppable over the past two years.

#5 Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, WR

The Seattle Seahawks standout had a great NFL campaign last year. Lockett had 100 receptions for 1054 yards and ten touchdowns. Russell Wilson's favorite target forms a frightening receiving core alongside DK Metcalf in Seattle.

#6 Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR

Even without the Dallas Cowboys' starting QB Dak Prescott for most of the 2020 NFL season, Amari Cooper still had a great year. Cooper had 1114 receiving yards, with five TDs and a 70% catching percentage. Prescott's return should help the NFL veteran have another stellar campaign.

#7 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, TE

The San Francisco 49ers' powerful tight end George Kittle will hope for an injury-free 2021 NFL campaign.

After suffering an injury last season, Kittle is primed to return to his 2019 form. That season he tallied 1,053 yards and five TDs and averaged 12.4 yards per catch. If Jimmy Garoppolo and Kittle can stay healthy, the 49ers could challenge for the playoffs again.

#8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers' premier wide receiver, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, had 831 yards on 97 receptions in the 2020 NFL season. Smith-Schuster has signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh as the Steelers receiver looks to have another NFL Pro Bowl-caliber season in a big contract year.

#9 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, WR

Perhaps the most fearsome receiver in the NFL, DK Metcalf can be a sight to behold when on song. Last season, Metcalf registered 1303 yards with ten touchdowns and averaged a monstrous 15.7 yards per catch.

The Seahawks receiver ran 10.37 seconds in a 100-meter sprint race this off-season. Metcalf will look to deliver more awe-inspiring plays in 2021.

DK Metcalf - 10.37s.



9th place.



For a 6’3, 17 stone Wide Receiver, that’s impressive.



Good effort, @dkm14 👏



(🎥 @EmmanuelAcho) pic.twitter.com/kF4e9p8Dto — NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 9, 2021

#10 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, WR

The Kansas City Chiefs' versatile speedster, Tyreek Hill can be a problem for any NFL defense. Last season, Hill had 87 receptions with 15 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Patrick Mahomes will once again look to throw the ball deep to Hill during the upcoming 2021 NFL campaign.