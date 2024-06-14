Top 10 QB-WR duos in 2024 NFL season feat. C.J. Stroud & Stefon Diggs

When the Texans added Stefon Diggs to their roster to add to the weapons at C.J. Stroud's disposal, they signaled their intent to compete for the Super Bowl this season. Adding a top receiver for a great quarterback generally means an offense that can compete well in the regular season and have a good chance of doing well in the playoffs too.

However, are C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs really the top wide receiver-quarterback duo in the NFL? That is a question we must answer in order to genuinely determine if the Texans should be one of the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy next year. Of course, there's no objective measure since there are many variables. C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs have never played together, for example.

But we have a fair idea of each of their strengths, so this is a subjective list of the best duos in the league. Let us know what you think and comment below for your rankings.

#10 - Caleb Williams and Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

It was a debate whether Caleb Williams should be on this list. He is a rookie and completely unproven in the NFL. But when you are the first pick of the draft and your franchise trades away the previously designated franchise quarterback, it necessitates an inclusion in this conversation.

The Bears also have D.J. Moore and have added Rome Odunze through the draft. But its' Keenan Allen, a wily veteran acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers, who might be the biggest weapon. Just as he helped Justin Herbert settle as a rookie, he can do the same with Caleb Williams and make the Bears competitive.

#9 - Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is the best receiver in the NFL right now and his explosive stats cannot be argued with.

Some will say that Tua Tagovailoa has not proved himself enough, especially in the playoffs, to be included among the best players in his position. But the fact remains that the Cheetah's best numbers have come with him playing quarterback.

The Dolphins made the postseason last year and only the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid stopped them from progressing further. They might improve even further.

#8 - Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Before the late season implosion, the Philadelphia Eagles were beating all comers last season.

Jalen Hurts remains a fantastic quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a season ago. And A.J. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the game, whose departure arguably led to the Tennessee Titans going from the top seed in the AFC a few years ago to not qualifying for the playoffs again last season.

Had they not collapsed late in the season last year, this duo could have been much higher up the list.

#7 - Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Forget all the off-field issues and Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. A future Hall-of-Famer, he has Garrett Wilson as his top receiver with the New York Jets.

Last season, we never got to see this combination as Rodgers was injured on his first drive. Even then, Wilson kept showing his mettle with a rotating medley of quarterbacks. There is much to expect when the two get on the field together.

#6 - Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were the surprise package, one could argue, last season. Much of it came down to Jared Goff having a resurgent season and Amon-Ra St. Brown playing with a chip on his shoulder.

The duo is young and dynamic and there is no reason to suspect they will regress this year, which makes the Lions contenders yet again for the 2024 NFL season.

#5 - Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys fans are furious with Dak Prescott after yet another failure in the playoffs last season. But if truth be told, it was the defense that lost them the game. Their quarterback was elite through the regular season and much of it came down to his connection with CeeDee Lamb.

With both looking for contract extensions in the near future, it is not sure how long this duo will last. Cowboys fans should enjoy it while it does.

#4 - Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is 36, but his performances last season showed that he's still one of the best in business. He posted elite numbers and was helped by the rookie Puka Nacua having the best season a newcomer wide receiver has ever had in the NFL.

With Nacua only expected to get better and Stafford showing no signs of slowing down, the Rams could be contenders for the title once again.

#3 - C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

We don't know what C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs will do together. But we do know how good Stefon Diggs was with the Buffalo Bills when Josh Allen was throwing to him. He was a serial Pro-Bowler, and there's no reason to suspect that he's slowing down.

C.J. Stroud showed incredible maturity in his rookie season and while many rookies regress in the second year, his ability to get touchdowns with few interceptions shows his feel for the game is second to none. Together, C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs could bring glory to Houston.

#2 - Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's injury put paid to the Bengals' chances last season, and they didn't make the playoffs. But they finished with a winning record, and Ja'Marr Chase's contribution to that should not be forgotten.

With the quarterback coming back healthy and just a couple of years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, these former college and currently professional teammates can legitimately aim for the Lombardi Trophy again.

#1 - Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Many will say that Brock Purdy is not all he is made out to be. However, two NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl visit in two seasons is nothing to scoff at. While Christian McCaffrey has taken the headlines for his all-round play, Deebo Samuel is no less important as an offensive weapon.

The Purdy-Samuel duo still remains the one to beat and they will hope to continue their good form into this season too.

