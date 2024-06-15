  • NFL
  • Top 10 RB duos in 2024 NFL season feat. Derrick Henry & Keaton Mitchell

Top 10 RB duos in 2024 NFL season feat. Derrick Henry & Keaton Mitchell

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:20 GMT
Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell are just one of the new-look duos in the NFL. They're also one of the best. However, they aren't the only great duo in the league this season. Here's a look at the top 10 ten running back duos in the NFL this season, including Henry and Mitchell.

#10 - Joe Mixon & Dameon Pierce

Joe Mixon at Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon at Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Texans got Stefon Diggs to pair with Tank Dell out wide and Joe Mixon with Dameon Pierce. The result is a duo that will benefit from a spread field. Already with a history of 1000-yard rushing, the duo is set to pop in 2024.

#9 - D'Andre Swift & Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears Press Conference - Courtesy of Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears Press Conference - Courtesy of Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

D'Andre Swift has had an unorthodox career thus far. The running back put up 500 yards per season in his first three years in the league with the Lions. Then, following what seemed to be a breakout year with the Eagles in 2023, he was moved to join the Bears. Another 1000-yard season might be in the cards for Swift this year.

Johnson is heading into his second season following a year in which he earned 4.3 yards per carry. A quality starter and a player with a chance to explode make for a quality duo.

#8 - Breece Hall & Braelon Allen

Breece Hall at New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp
Breece Hall at New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp

Breece Hall seems poised to explode in 2024. However, until he does, one has reservations on account of his team's perennially stagnant offense. That said, if one were to place a gamble on a young running back, Hall might be at the top of the list. Braelon Allen serves as a wild card to compliment him. However, the two have Aaron Rodgers to help spread the defense, which raises the floor for both.

#7 - Kenneth Walker III & Zach Charbonnet

Kenneth Walker at Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker at Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a duo of two players who are quality but have yet to break out in the NFL. That said, as a one-two punch, they combine to be greater than the sum of their parts. Walker earned about 1000 yards in each of his first two seasons and Charbonnet is heading into his second season following a year in which he earned 4.3 yards per carry.

#6 - Josh Jacobs & A.J. Dillon

Josh Jacobs at Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs at Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs is not too far removed from being one of the best running backs in the league. While 2023 didn't quite go to plan, hopes are high that the running back will see a resurgence with Jordan Love. A.J. Dillon, who backed up Aaron Jones last season, is comfortable in his rhythm. Meaning, the stage might be set for an impressive one-two punch.

#5 - Christian McCaffrey & Elijah Mitchell

Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

McCaffrey alone elevates this duo into the top five. While the duo is undoubtedly top-heavy, McCaffrey can do the work of both players. However, if McCaffrey suffers an injury, Mitchell's 3.7 yards per carry average will be a sobering sight.

#4 - Saquon Barkley & Kenneth Gainwell

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is an old face in a new place, but getting out of New York and landing in Philadelphia could charge the running back up. Gainwell has averaged at least four yards per carry in each of his three seasons, so there may be some untapped potential there.

#3 - Nick Chubb & Jerome Ford

Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deepest running-back duos in the league. Assuming Chubb stays healthy, the team has two potential 1200-yard rushers. No matter what happens, one back will hit that mark in 2024. However, Derrick Henry's duo sits one spot better.

#2 - Derrick Henry & Keaton Mitchell

Derrick Henry at Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry at Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

The Baltimore Ravens, like the Dolphins, have a perennial 1000-yard rusher in Derrick Henry and a potential 1000-yard rusher in Mitchell. Age is a concern for Henry and Mitchell's health wasn't perfect last year. That said, as a run-first unit, Henry's best season might be on the way.

#1 - Raheem Mostert & De'Von Achane

Raheem Mostert at Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert at Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

It seems that either running back could go for 1500+ yards in 2024. Raheem Mostert has had a bit of an injury bug in his career, but both running backs can slice up any secondary.

Achane, the team's backup, had a towering 200-yard showing against the Denver Broncos and three additional 100-yard performances, including a 150-yard showing. The Dolphins will be just fine at running back this year and come out ahead of Derrick Henry's duo.

